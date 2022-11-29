EV Writer Claims Tesla Blogs Are Just Making Stories Up

Several Tesla blogs are reporting that Tesla created a joint venture to produce computer chips with a company that is clearly fake.

The reason behind the strange situation is unclear.

Over the last few days, Tesla blogs, including Teslarati and Tesmanian (with the latter having been promoted recently by CEO Elon Musk on Twitter), have reported that Tesla has “set up a semiconductor joint venture with Switzerland’s Annex Semiconductor” in China.

The report claims that Tesla, along with Annex, have invested $150 million to start the new joint venture and produce automotive chips.