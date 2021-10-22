EV's Are CHEAPER To Fill And Own Than GAS Vehicles. NOT SO FAST BRO. The 'DATA' MAY Surprise You!

Last year, Patrick Anderson went electric: He got a Porsche Taycan EV in dark blue.



Anderson, who is CEO of East Lansing-based economic consulting firm Anderson Economic Group, loves the zippy acceleration and "exciting" features the car offers. He also gets satisfaction in knowing that driving an EV benefits the environment, he said.



But Anderson's joy comes with a dark side.



"They are a wonderful driving experience. But at the same time, they're an enormous burden in time and in energy in finding chargers and getting them charged," Anderson said. "And you’re not really saving much in terms of charging costs ... you may be paying more.”



Full article at the link...







Read Article