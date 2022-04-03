EVEN ELON Says The USA Needs To INCREASE Oil And Gas Output IMMEDIATELY!

Agent001 submitted on 3/4/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:16:02 PM
Views : 384 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com
thank you Elon and we wholeheartedly support you on this.C'mon Joe, show us you have SOMETHING REDEEMING. It's SO simple.ENERGY IS SECURITY.DRILL, BABY DRILL!!!!Hate to say it, but we need to increase oil & gas output immediately. Extraordinary times demand extraordinary measures.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2022
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
— Agent001 (View Profile)
