EVERYONE Complains That Oil Companies Are Making Excessive Profits - Is It True, Or Is It Simply The Product Of Higher Prices?

For most undemanding car enthusiasts, the first week of March was time for a little, long-overdue celebration. Spring arrived and, with it, lighter, warmer driving conditions. So, goodbye and good riddance to snow and ice until winter. Hopefully. As working from home becomes the norm – not just a pandemic-related quick fix – for millions of workers, big, greedy towns and cities are less able to rip off workers with excessive parking fees, fines and other scams. Another little positive is that petrol – still the fuel used by the vast majority of motorists in Britain – seems to be settling down below the £1.50-per-litre mark. In a modest, almost worthless car capable of achieving around 40mpg (and remember, millions can) that’s a fuel cost of 17p per mile, which is as cheap as shoe leather. Yet that would be lower still were it not for the likes of Shell, who recently announced record profits of over £500million a week during the last, not-so-difficult financial year. Reasonable profit levels are good and essential. Excessive profiteering is one of the best, most distasteful examples of corporate greed.



