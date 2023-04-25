EVERYTHING You Would Ever Want To Know About The 2024 Mercedes E-Class Right Here

The new E-Class (length/width/height: 194/75/58 inches) has the proportions of a classic three-box sedan: the short front overhang and long bonnet are followed by a greenhouse which is set well back. The passenger area is generously dimensioned, partly due to the 0.87 inch longer wheelbase (116.57 inches) compared to the preceding series (115.7 inches). The trunk capacity is up to 19 cu-ft.



Radiator grille with black panel-like surface The connection between traditional and modern is made particularly clear by a feature at the front: A black panel connects the radiator grille with the headlamps. This insert in high-gloss black is visually reminiscent of the Mercedes-EQ models. The three-dimensionally designed radiator grille is a progressive design with an illuminated radiator grille surround optionally available for all lines. MBUX Superscreen with large glass surface The dashboard makes for the digital experience in the interior. If the E-Class is equipped with the optional front passenger screen, the large glass surface of the MBUX Superscreen extends to the central display. Visually detached from this is the high-resolution instrument cluster display in the driver's field of vision. The main icons on the central and optional passenger displays are now simpler, and also color-coded to match smartphone tiles. New electronic architecture The electronic architecture is more software- and less hardware-driven. The computing functions of previously separate domains take place in a single processor. Screens and the MBUX infotainment system thus share a new, very powerful central onboard computer. This form of networking improves the performance and speed of the data streams. Sound visualization With the new Active Ambient Lighting (optional extra) with Sound Visualization, occupants can also "see" music tracks and the sounds of films or apps. Visualization takes place on the light band of the Active Ambient Lighting. For example, fast sequences of beats can cause rapid light changes, while flowing rhythms can create softly merging lighting moods. New third-party apps plus selfie and video camera The entertainment program in the E-Class is more interactive than ever. The software experts at Mercedes-Benz have developed a new compatibility layer that allows the installation of third-party apps1. The following apps are available on the central display2 at launch of the E-Class: the entertainment platform TikTok, the game Angry Birds, the collaborative application Webex, the video conferencing app Zoom and the browser Vivaldi. Another new feature is a selfie and video camera (part of the optional MBUX Superscreen) on top of the dashboard3. Automated comfort functions with routines4 Mercedes-Benz is pursuing the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to enable the car to learn which comfort systems vehicle occupants use repeatedly. Given the same circumstances, the aim is for AI to automate such functions. Mercedes-Benz uses the term 'routine' for this innovation. At launch of the new E-Class, customers will be able to use templates for standard routines. They also have the option of creating routines themselves. Intelligent blocking concept of the passenger screen The front passenger can watch dynamic content such as TV or video streaming on the display during a journey while the driver is protected from distraction. The camera-based system in the E-Class uses an advanced filtering concept to ensure the content on the screen is not visible to the driver while in motion. Very good aerodynamic properties With a Cd figure from 0.235, the new E-Class performs very well in its vehicle segment. It matches the value achieved by its predecessor on market launch. At 2.54 ft2, the frontal area of the new E-Class is slightly larger than that of its predecessor (2.52 ft2). Compact turning circle with rear-axle steering The new E-Class is available with the Technology package as an option. This includes the all-round AIRMATIC air suspension system with ADS+ continuously adjustable damping and rear-axle steering. The AIRMATIC suspension with air springs and adaptive ADS+ dampers responds very sensitively. The new E-Class is both particularly agile and highly stable with the optional rear-axle steering. The steering angle at the rear axle is 4.5 degrees. This reduces the turning circle by up to 35.4 inches. ATTENTION ASSIST with distraction detection ATTENTION ASSIST, in conjunction with the camera in the 3D driver display (optional extra), can detect signs of microsleep. If the driver's eyes are not focused on the road for several seconds, ATTENTION ASSIST can detect a distraction and warn the driver acoustically and visually. If the driver still fails to turn their attention to the traffic situation, a continuous tone is played to enforce the warning. If the driver still fails to respond, the system will initiate an emergency stop. Resource-conserving materials Numerous E-Class components are made partly from resource-saving materials (recyclable and renewable raw materials). U.S. models at a glance E 350 4MATIC E 450 4MATIC Displacement cc 1,999 2,999 Output hp 255 375 at rpm 5,800 5,800-6,100 Add. Output (Boost) hp 22 22 Peak Torque lb-ft 295 369 at rpm 2,000-3,200 1,800-5,000 Add. Torque (Boost) lb-ft 148 148 Top speed6 mph 130 130 A personal Mercedes me ID and agreement to the Terms of Use for the Mercedes me connect services are required to use the services. In addition, the vehicle must be paired with the corresponding user account. Upon expiry of the initial term, the services can be renewed on payment of a fee, provided they are still offered for the corresponding vehicle at that point. First activation of the services is possible within one year from first vehicle registration or commissioning by the customer, whichever comes first. New technologies must always meet the legal requirements of the different markets, and must therefore be adapted accordingly. We are currently looking into the approval situation in various countries. The functions described are visions for the future, some of which are not yet available at market launch of the E-Class and will depend on the respective vehicle model, the individual configuration and the respective market. At a later date, camera functions will also be possible for the front passenger. Depending on the vehicle specification Electronically limited back to top Interesting facts & figures The new E-Class: at a glance The generous dimensions of the passenger compartment are partly due to the wheelbase, which is0.87 inches longer than that of the preceding model (now 116.57 inches). The illuminated surround of the radiator grille (optional extra) has two optical fibers behind the chrome strips. Light is fed into the glass-fiber bundles via LED modules.





With two display styles (Classic and Sporty) and three modes (Navigation, Assistance, Service), the graphics of the screens can be individualized. The new MBUX is accompanied by a change in the presentation of the main icons on the displays. They are presented in a simpler way, and based on the colors used for smartphone tiles. A communication module with 5G as the transmission technology is used. This mobile phone standard makes much faster data rates possible than LTE/UMTS. The front passenger screen can operate in two modes: first of all, the seat occupancy recognition system registers whether the seat next to the driver is occupied. If this is the case, the touch surface of the display can be used from the front passenger seat via MBUX. If the front passenger seat is not occupied, the screen becomes a digital decorative feature. In the new E-Class, customers can create their own routines in MBUX. In doing so, they can link conditions and functions with each other. For example, "Switch on the seat heating and set the ambient lighting to warm orange if the interior temperature is below 50 Fahrenheit".In the new E-Class, the acoustics can now be experienced with a third sense: the active light strip at the top of the instrument panel and in the front door panels can be used to produce a visual interpretation of any content from any of the sources of entertainment sound.



With a Cd value from 0.231, the new E-Class performs very well in its vehicle segment. The frontal area A of 2.54 ft2 is slightly larger than that of the preceding model (2.52 ft2). Mercedes-Benz uses almost 500 microphones during the aeroacoustic development work. The new E-Class is both particularly agile and highly stable with the optional rear-axle steering. The steering angle at the rear axle is 4.5 degrees. In the E-Class models with 4MATIC, the turning circle is 36.5 feet instead of 39.4 feet. The standard Active Parking Assist can now be started intuitively via the touchscreen. Furthermore, automated parking and un-parking is now faster than before, as the speed has been increased to up to2.5 mph. back to top Bridge between the worlds: the new E-Class Sales in the Unites States will start late 2023 The entertainment experience is immersive, interactive and intelligent The new E-Class: short version Stuttgart. For over 75 years, the E-Class has set the standard for mid-range luxury sedans. In 2023, Mercedes-Benz opens a new chapter for the business sedan: the new E-Class leads the way in the transition from the combustion engine to electric drive. At the same time, its new electronics architecture allows a comprehensive digital user experience. Classic proportions and special character lines in the exterior design The new E-Class has the proportions of a classic three-box sedan: the short front overhang and long hood are followed by a greenhouse which is set well back. The "cab-backward" design is rounded off by the well-proportioned rear overhang.



A black panel connects the radiator grille with the headlamps. This insert in high-gloss black is visually reminiscent of the Mercedes-EQ models. The three-dimensionally designed radiator grille is a progressive design. The new E-Class has high-performance LED headlamps as standard. As an optional extra, DIGITAL LIGHT is available without and with a projection function. All headlamp variants offer a distinctive day and night design. As a typical feature of the brand, the daytime running lights take the shape of an eyebrow. Powerdomes accentuate the bonnet. The side view shows off the harmonious proportions and the distinctive "cab-backward" design. The flush-fitting door handles familiar from the luxury Mercedes-Benz models are standard. The two separate character lines on the side emphasize the car's sporty character. Highlights at the rear include the two-section LED lights with a new contour and special design: the star motif in both light units provides a special day and night design. MBUX Superscreen as a highlight of the interior design The dashboard makes for the digital experience in the interior. If the E-Class is equipped with the optional front passenger screen, the large glass surface of the MBUX Superscreen extends to the central display. Visually detached from this is the driver's display in the driver's field of vision and the central display that appears to float above the concave surface of this trim element. The models without a passenger display feature a large trim element that extends to the center.



The front section of the instrument panel is illuminated by the light strip of the optional Active Ambient Lighting. This runs in a wide arc from the windscreen, past the A-pillars and into the doors. This creates a generous feeling of space. An apparently free-floating control array in the upper section of the door panels matches the look of the glass surfaces of the screens. The center console is designed as a homogeneous unit and merges in a straight line into the lower section of the dashboard. At the front, a stowage compartment with lid and cup holders is integrated into the three-dimensionally shaped trim element. There is a soft padded armrest in the rear part of the center console. The door center panel merges seamlessly into the armrest with a concave sweep. The front section here is designed as a metallic high-tech element. It serves as a grab and closing handle, and incorporates the switches for the power windows. Another highlight is the free-floating control array incorporating the door opener and the controls for the seat functions. The contours of the seat surface and backrest flow elegantly from the inside to the outside, and appear to float above the base of the seat thanks to their layer design. Indented vertical lines follow the outer contour, widening out towards the top. When it comes to spaciousness, the E-Class is one of the favorites in its segment. The driver enjoys 0.2 inches more headroom than in the preceding model. The rear passengers particularly benefit from the 0.87 inch longer wheelbase: Knee-room and maximum legroom are increased by 0.4 and 0.6 inches respectively. The increase in elbow width in the rear is even greater: it is now 59.8 inches and almost S-Class level.



The combustion engines are four and six-cylinder units from the current modular Mercedes-Benz engine family FAME ( Fa mily of M odular E ngines). In addition to turbocharging, the petrol engine features intelligent support from an integrated starter-generator (ISG). They are therefore mild hybrids. The power of the electric motor is 22 hp and the boost torque to 148 lb-ft. AIRMATIC and rear-axle steering are optionally available The agile handling of the new E-Class is due in large part to precise guidance of the front wheels by four control arms each. At the rear axle, an optimized multi-link independent rear suspension with five links ensures excellent wheel control and excellent straight-line stability. At both axles, the springs and dampers are combined in a single strut and are not involved in wheel guidance tasks, therefore the suspension responds with corresponding sensitivity. The front sub-frame and rear axle carrier decouple the suspension and body from vibrations and noise. As standard, the mild hybrid models are equipped with an AGILITY CONTROL steel spring suspension with selective damping system. The new E-Class is available with the Technology package as an option. This includes the all-round AIRMATIC air suspension system with ADS+ continuously adjustable damping and rear-axle steering. The AIRMATIC suspension with air springs and adaptive ADS+ dampers responds very sensitively. Level control is another feature of AIRMATIC. It keeps the ground clearance constant irrespective of the vehicle load, but also makes changes when needed. The new E-Class is especially agile and stable with the optional rear-axle steering and the accompanying, more direct steering ratio at the front axle. The steering angle at the rear axle is 4.5 degrees. This reduces the turning circle by up to 35.4 inches. Impressive, immersive entertainment experience Music, games and streaming content can be experienced with almost all the senses in the E-Class1. Thanks to digital innovations in the interior, the E-Class is now more intelligent, achieving a new dimension of personalization and interaction. At the same time, the electronic architecture is more software-driven and less hardware-driven.



The computing functions of previously separate domains take place in a single processor. Screens and the MBUX infotainment system thus share a new, very powerful central onboard computer. This form of networking improves the performance and the speed of the data streams. The Entertainment package (MBUX Entertainment Plus) will be standard for the new E-Class. It includes multiple Mercedes me connect entertainment features. Music becomes visible: Sound Visualization Occupants of the new E-Class can now experience music with three senses: With the new Active Ambient Lighting including Sound Visualization, music and sound cannot only be heard (with Dolby Atmos® technology if desired) and felt (by means of sound resonating transducers in the standard Burmester® 4D surround sound system), but also "seen". Visualization takes place on the light strip of the optional Active Ambient Lighting. For the first time, this applies throughout in the E-Class. For example, fast sequences of beats can cause rapid light changes, while flowing rhythms can create softly merging lighting moods. The entertainment experience for the front passenger is always impressive. Due to the switchable display, the front passenger can watch dynamic content such as video streaming on their optional screen, even when the driver at the wheel is looking over at them. The advanced camera-based privacy function reduces its brightness and therefore the risk of distracting the driver. New third-party apps plus selfie-and video camera The software experts at Mercedes-Benz developed a new compatibility layer that allows the installation of third-party apps2. The following apps are available on the central display at launch of the E-Class3: the entertainment platform TikTok, the game Angry Birds, the collaborative app Webex, the video conferencing app Zoom and the web browser Vivaldi. In addition, the standard ZYNC entertainment portal4 offers video streaming, on-demand content, interactive experiences, local video programs, sports, news, games and much more on the central and passenger displays, via one user interface. Another new feature is a selfie and video camera (part of the optional MBUX Superscreen) on top of the dashboard5. When the vehicle is stationary, the driver6 can participate in online video conferences via e.g. Webex or Zoom, and take personal photos and videos. Offering more operating convenience via MBUX, the "Just Talk" function can now activate the intelligent voice control without the keyword "Hey Mercedes." When the function is activated, a red microphone symbol appears in the display to indicate that the vehicle is ready to receive commands. Added day-to-day convenience: the routines Mercedes-Benz is pursuing the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to enable the car to learn which comfort systems vehicle occupants use repeatedly. Given the same circumstances, the aim is for AI to automate such functions. Mercedes-Benz uses the term 'routine' for this innovation. At launch of the new E-Class, customers will be able to use templates for standard routines. They also have the option of creating routines themselves. At launch of the new E-Class, customers will be able to use templates for standard routines. They also have the option of creating routines themselves by linking several functions and conditions. For example, "Switch on the seat heating and set the ambient lighting to warm orange if the interior temperature is below 50 Fahrenheit." For enhanced well-being: ENERGIZING COMFORT Soothing sounds, mobilizing massage, activating light - Mercedes-Benz offers a comprehensive wellness program with the variously configured ENERGIZING COMFORT programs. Numerous driving assistance systems, some of which have been developed further The driving assistance systems with which the E-Class is equipped as standard7 include ATTENTION ASSIST, Active Brake Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Parking package with reversing camera and Speed Limit Assist. The status and activity of the driving assistance systems are shown as a full-screen view in the Assistance mode of the driver's display. In conjunction with the camera, ATTENTION ASSIST now also offers a driver distraction warning in the 3D driver display (optional extra): if the driver's eyes are not focused on the road for several seconds, ATTENTION ASSIST can detect a distraction and warn the driver acoustically and visually. If the driver still fails to turn their attention to the traffic situation, a continuous tone is played to enforce the warning. If the driver still fails to respond the system can initiate an emergency stop by Active Emergency Stop Assist. The Driving Assistance Plus package is also offered as an optional extra. Components include Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC and Active Steering Assist, which assists with lane-centering. As previously functioning on motorways, the E-Class can now also restart automatically in city traffic and on country roads after a longer standstill. Another new feature: if Active Steering Assist is no longer available because the lane markings are not clearly visible, it signals this to the driver by vibrations in the steering wheel. Sophisticated body concept and coordinated restraint systems The safety concept of the E-Class is based on a body with a particularly rigid passenger cell and specifically deformable crash structures. The restraint systems, e.g. seat belts and airbags, are specifically adapted to this. In the event of an accident, they can be activated in such a way that their protective effect for the occupants is adapted to the situation.



In addition to driver and front passenger airbags, a knee airbag on the driver's side is also standard. It can protect the legs from contact with the steering column or instrument panel in a severe frontal crash. The standard window airbags can reduce the risk of head impact with the side window or penetrating objects. In the event of a serious side-on collision, the window airbag on the side of the impact extends from the A- to the C-pillar like a curtain over the front and rear side windows. If a rollover is detected, the window airbags can be activated on both sides. In addition to the head protection system, side airbags can also cover the thorax area in the event of a severe side impact – including on the outer rear seats (optional). Pyrotechnic belt tensioners and force limiters are standard on all outer seats. Resource-conserving materials Numerous E-Class components are made partly from resource-saving materials (recyclable and renewable raw materials). In the foam of the seats, certified recycled raw materials are used for the first time according to the "mass balance approach", and their properties do not differ from those of raw materials produced from crude oil. In this way, the need for fossil resources can be reduced while maintaining product quality. Neutral CO2 balance in production at the Sindelfingen plant Since 2022, Mercedes-Benz has been producing with a neutral CO2 balance in all of its own plants worldwide. The externally sourced electricity comes exclusively from renewable energies, and is therefore CO2-free. In addition, the company aims to increase the generation of renewable energy at its locations. Investments will be made in a further expansion of photovoltaics at the entire Sindelfingen location by the end of 2024. Another focus at the Sindelfingen location is on constantly reducing water consumption and the amount of waste produced. The E-Class as a long-standing success story Mercedes-Benz has produced more than 16 million upper mid-range vehicles since 1946. The heritage of the E-Class goes back to the very early days of the brand. At the beginning of the 20th century, the preceding companies from which Mercedes-Benz emerged brought corresponding vehicles to market. When operations recommenced after the Second World War, the Model 170 V (W 136) originally introduced in 1936 went back into production. In 1947 the Sedan followed as the first post-war passenger car from Mercedes-Benz. The 180 model (W 120) of 1953 with self-supporting "Ponton" body introduced new technical as well as formal features. In 1961, the four-cylinder versions of the "Tailfin" series (W 110) followed. In 1968, the upper medium class of the "Stroke/8" series (W 114/115) signified the next major step. The succeeding 123 model series from 1976 proved even more successful.



Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG. Chief Technology Officer, Development & Procurement "In the new E-Class, our customers will enjoy the incomparable feeling of being at home. To achieve this, we have combined groundbreaking technology in the interior with digital intelligence. In this way, the vehicle evolves with our customers, offering more comfort and simplicity than ever before. This makes the E-Class the most personal Mercedes of all time."

Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Sales "For over 75 years, the E-Class has stood for superior and comfortable driving, combined with a high-quality and luxurious interior. With the new E-Class, we continue this in a fascinating way, combining the superior driving experience with a digital luxury experience. At the same time, we are already offering half of all models as plug-in hybrids at market launch – with an impressive and therefore extremely practical electric range."

Jörg Bartels, Head of Integration Complete Vehicle Mercedes-Benz AG



"The new E-Class is the business icon of Mercedes-Benz. In the house style of 'Sensual Purity', we have created one of the most stylish and exclusive E-Class series. Its beauty and exclusivity embody our quest for highest aesthetic appeal and luxury. The new E-Class combines style and technology in equal measure."

Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer Mercedes-Benz Group AG back to top Tradition meets modernity, status consciousness and sportiness The new E-Class: the exterior design Classic sedan proportions, expressive character lines on the side

Black-panel-like element at the front and illuminated radiator grille surround

Distinctive rear lights with unmistakable star motif The new E-Class combines tradition and modernity: on the one hand, the model series continues the long model history of the classic E-Class; on the other hand, its new appearance builds a bridge to the avant-garde trendsetters from Mercedes-EQ. The new E-Class has the proportions of a classic three-box sedan: the short front overhang and long hood are followed by a greenhouse which is set well back. The passenger area is generously dimensioned, partly owing to the 0.87 inch longer wheelbase (116.57 inches) compared to the preceding series (115.7 inches). The "cab-backward" design is rounded off by the well-proportioned rear overhang. Among other things, the E-Class derives its status from the so-called prestige dimension, i.e. the distance from the front axle to the windscreen. Nevertheless, sportiness has not been sacrificed: powerdomes accentuate the bonnet. The flowing C-pillar has a dynamic effect. The new E-Class has a wide track (front/rear: 64.1/ 64.7 inches) and flush-fitted wheels measuring up to 21 inches. The two separate character lines on the side emphasize the car's sporty character. This shows off the elaborately designed surfaces to their best advantage. In line with the design philosophy of "sensual purity", the design team modelled a 3D sculpture with a special play of light. Chrome trim is discreetly and stylishly placed. A surprising feature at the front particularly illustrates the bridge between tradition and modernity: A black panel connects the radiator grille with the headlamps. This insert in high-gloss black is visually reminiscent of the Mercedes-EQ models. The three-dimensionally designed radiator grille is progressive. The central star is integrated into the grille with a single louvre. The grille also features a chrome star motif and chrome surrounds. An illuminated radiator grille surround is optionally available. In this case there are two optical fibers behind the chrome strips. Light is fed into the glass-fiber bundles via LED modules. In addition to a "Welcome and Leaving" function, the radiator surround is illuminated in combination with the daytime running lights when driving. The new E-Class has high-performance LED headlamps as standard. As an optional extra, DIGITAL LIGHT is available without and with a projection function. All headlamp variants offer a distinctive day and night design. As a typical feature of the brand, the daytime running lights take the shape of an eyebrow. The side view shows off the harmonious proportions and the distinctive "cab-backward" design to particularly good effect. The flush-fitting door handles familiar from the luxury Mercedes-Benz models are standard. They extend electrically when the driver approaches or strokes the outer surface of the door handle. Highlights at the rear include the two-section LED lights with a new contour and special design: the star motif in both light units provides a special day and night design. A light show is optionally available to welcome or bid farewell to passengers. The two rear lights are connected in the middle. This emphasizes the width of the rear end, as does the v-shaped design of the trunk lid and the chrome trim bar on its rear edge. back to top Analog and digital sensory experience The new E-Class: the interior design Sporty, high-quality, digital – the interior of the new E-Class

Combination of digital and analog luxury was previously reserved for top-of-the-range models

Newly designed icons on display screens can be recognized even more intuitively by drivers The dashboard makes for the digital experience in the interior. If the E-Class is equipped with the optional front passenger screen, the large glass surface of the MBUX Superscreen extends to the central display. Visually detached from this is the high-resolution driver display in the driver's field of vision. The contour of the cover glass is dynamic in design. For the central display, the glass surface is extended downwards accordingly. The profile becomes flat towards the outer edges. A narrow nozzle band nestles against the upper contour of the glass surface, connecting the central vent with the outer climate control vents to form a single unit. Models without a passenger display feature a large trim element that extends to the center. Visually detached, the central display appears to float above the concave surface of this trim element. The front section of the instrument panel is illuminated by the light strip of the Active Ambient Lighting. This runs in a wide arc from the windshield, past the A-pillars and into the doors, creating a spacious feeling in the way the door panels merge with the collar of the instrument panel to form a single unit. A control island in the upper section of the door panels, which appears free-floating, matches the look of the glass surfaces of the screens. The center console is designed as a homogeneous unit and flows into the lower section of the dashboard. At the front, a stowage compartment with lid and cup holders is integrated into the three-dimensionally shaped trim element. There is a soft padded armrest in the rear part of the center console. USB ports are located in the compartment below. The door center panel merges seamlessly into the armrest with a concave sweep. The front section here is designed as a metallic high-tech element. It serves as a grab and closing handle, and incorporates the switches for the power windows. Another highlight is the free-floating control array incorporating the door opener and the controls for the seat functions. The contours of the seat surface and backrest flow elegantly from the inside to the outside, and appear to float above the body of the seat thanks to the layer design. Indented vertical lines follow the outer contour, widening out towards the top – a design element inspired by organic beauty of seashells. If the customer opts for leather upholstery, the seats are designed with elaborate longitudinal fluting, created in individual panels. The optional Nappa leather seats feature quilted and perforated diamond patterns that follow the shape of the seat. Extensive range of interior colors and decorative trim The color and trim concept conveys the vehicle's tech-focused character. Customers can choose between numerous interior color combinations. The palette ranges from light beige combined with Space Grey, including a classy pearl effect, to the sophisticated, cinnamon-colored Tonka Brown and the cool and technical-looking grey. The interior surfaces have a new fine-grain finish from the base trim level upwards, underlining the contemporary character. The interplay between analog and digital sensory experience is further exemplified by the wide range of trims with innovative, natural or technical surfaces. New Dark Ash open-pore wood trim, which is backlit by the Mercedes-Benz pattern, is exclusive to the new E-Class. In addition to other trim variants featuring open-pore woods, the MANUFAKTUR Piano Lacquer Flowing Lines trim from the S-Class is also available. Another highlight is the available silver blended metal interior trim. Its high-gloss finish lends a futuristic look. Customizable UI design The main icons on the central and optional passenger displays are now simpler and color-coded to match smartphone tiles. This enables the driver to recognize them even more intuitively. With two display styles (Classic and Sporty) and three modes (Navigation, Assistance, Service), the driver display can be individualized. In the "Classic" style, the driver is greeted by the familiar display layout with the look of two dial instruments. Varying content with vehicle-related information is displayed between the two dials The "Sporty" style is dominated by the color red, with a dynamically designed central tachometer. A holistically impressive color experience is created in the interior by the optional seven color themes of the ambient lighting. back to top New MBUX generation for a holistic digital experience The new E-Class: MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) The basis for an impressive, immersive entertainment experience

New display of icons and intelligent functions

Even more powerful Hey Mercedes voice assistant Every generation of MBUX to date has triggered a revolution in the cockpit: In 2018, the world premiere of the infotainment system focused on the user experience more consistently than ever before. In 2021, generation number two debuted with the MBUX Hyperscreen, the largest human-machine interface built by Mercedes-Benz to date. And with the new E-Class, Mercedes-Benz is now taking the third significant development step in MBUX. The latest generation with the optional MBUX Superscreen is even more intelligent and capable of learning. The electronics architecture is more software-driven and less hardware-driven. This forms the basis for more individual updating of the interior systems in the future. The computing functions of previously separate domains take place in a single processor. Screens and the MBUX infotainment system thus share a new, powerful central onboard computer. This form of networking improves the performance, as data streams can be transmitted significantly faster. E-Class buyers have the choice between the MBUX multimedia system Premium and the optional MBUX multimedia system Premium Plus, which additionally includes the passenger display. In this case the large glass surface of the MBUX Superscreen extends from the A-pillar on the passenger side to the central display. For the first time in this class, at the touch of a button, the optional 3D driver display allows spatial scene perception with a real depth effect. The system uses autostereoscopy for the 3D effect: here, the LCD display combines a special pixel structure with a controllable LCD aperture grill. The result is that the left and right eye see different pixels of the LCD, creating the illusion of depth. Here are some more highlights of the new MBUX generation: The new MBUX is accompanied by a change in the presentation of the main icons on the displays. Their display is now simplified and color-coded to match smartphone tiles (see section on interior design).

The software experts at Mercedes-Benz have also developed a new compatibility layer that allows the installation of third-party apps1. For example, the driver can use the vehicle's own selfie and video camera (optional) for the collaborative app Webex and the video conferencing app Zoom2 (see separate section for details).

Another special feature in combination with MBUX are the so-called routines. In principle Mercedes-Benz understands this to mean the automation of functions. At launch of the new E-Class, customers will be able to use templates for standard routines and have the option of creating routines themselves. Mercedes-Benz is already working on the next expansion stage: in the future, the car will use artificial intelligence (AI) to learn which comfort systems the drivers repeatedly use. Given the same circumstances, the aim is for AI to automate such functions3. More information can be found in a separate section. The Entertainment package (MBUX Entertainment Plus) will be standard for the new E-Class. It includes Mercedes me connect entertainment features4 Zero Layer and MBUX Augmented Reality With adaptive software, the MBUX display and operating system makes personalized suggestions for numerous infotainment, comfort and vehicle functions. With the zero-layer design, the user does not have to scroll through submenus or give voice commands. Situationally and contextually, applications appear at the top level in the field of view. This relieves the driver of a number of operating steps. MBUX Augmented Reality for navigation is standard. The system superimposes graphic navigation and traffic information on live images. Hey Mercedes: very powerful voice assistant The Hey Mercedes voice assistant is highly capable of dialogue and learning by activating online services in the Mercedes me connect App5. With the new "Just Talk" function, the intelligent voice control can now be activated without the keyword "Hey Mercedes" as long as the customer is alone in the vehicle. When the function is activated, a red microphone symbol appears in the display to indicate that the vehicle is ready to receive voice commands. Hey Mercedes also explains vehicle functions and helps an occupant wishing to connect a smartphone via Bluetooth, for example. MBUX Interior Assistant: always at your service The optional MBUX Interior Assistant can automatically execute interior functions, and thus support the driver according to the situation. The system detects the front occupants via infrared cameras in the roofline integrated in the overhead control panel. The MBUX Interior Assistant interprets the movements of the occupants and their body language in order to provide suitable support with appropriate vehicle functions. The cameras detect interactions by the vehicle occupants and the system can interpret natural hand, head and body movements contextually or at the passengers' request. Streaming services for music and video With the "Online Music" service 6 Mercedes-Benz has now fully integrated the major music streaming services – Spotify, Amazon Music, Tidal and Apple Music – into the MBUX infotainment system. MBUX allows customers to connect to their personal user profile of the linked music providers, so they can access their favorite songs and playlists as well as discover millions of songs or curated playlists. The integration of ZYNC7 allows passengers to enjoy a seamless digital entertainment experience (see section on apps and sound). Personalization is simple and convenient Customers can create their personal profile directly in the E-Class and synchronize it with existing profile data in Mercedes me connect. By scanning a QR code with the Mercedes me connect app, the vehicle is automatically connected to the Mercedes me connect account. Personal preferences such as the favorite radio station and preselected settings can be transferred to the car via the personal Mercedes me connect profile. Up to seven different profiles with a total of around 800 parameters are possible in the vehicle. The profiles are stored in the cloud as part of Mercedes me connect and therefore, can also be used in other Mercedes-Benz vehicles with the corresponding MBUX generations. Customization via the Mercedes me connect Store The new E-Class also offers the option of activating and renewing vehicle functions as on-demand features via over-the-air technology (OTA) in a number of functional areas. After the purchase and original new car configuration, some of the equipment can be adapted according to personal preferences. The on-demand features are available in the Mercedes me connect Store8 as a one-off purchase option or as subscription services, and the range will consistently be expanded. If the E-Class is equipped with DIGITAL LIGHT, DIGITAL LIGHT with projection function can also be enabled via OTA9. This enables the projection of auxiliary markings or warning symbols onto the road surface10. An app package is planned for the market launch. Upon expiry of the initial term, the services can be renewed on payment of a fee, provided they are still offered for the corresponding vehicle at that point. First activation of the services is possible within one year from first vehicle registration or commissioning by the customer, whichever comes first. Not available at market launch. Country restrictions apply. back to top Artificial intelligence will relieve the burden of everyday processes in the future The new E-Class under the magnifying glass: the routines Allows the E-Class to adapt to personal habits

Templates and self-created routines support tasks during everyday driving

In the next stage of development, AI-generated routines for the driver will follow Stop at the company gate shortly before 8 o'clock in the morning, lower the side window and present your company pass to be allowed to drive onto the premises - many people start their work day like this. There are also recurring processes during leisure time. For example, on Tuesday evenings after tennis practice the seat heating is always switched on when returning home. These are just two of the many applications where Mercedes-Benz wants to make everyday tasks easier for its customers with the help of so-called routines1. At launch of the 2024 E-Class, the following options will be available: Templates : With the help of these templates, customers can experiment with the basic types of support that is possible with the help of artificial intelligence. Examples include "Cold Days" (switching on the seat heating at a certain outside temperature, ambient lighting changes to warm orange) or "Date Night" (romantic music is played via Bluetooth audio, ambient lighting turns rose-colored). The templates are operated via the vehicle's central display and are arranged in carousel-style on the screen. Self-created routines : Conditions can be linked to an action on the central display. For example, "Switch on the seat heating and set the ambient lighting to warm orange if the interior temperature is below 50 degrees." The driver can even assign a name to such self-created routines, such as "Warm me up." Under this chosen name, the routine then appears on the screen under the menu item "My routines" and can be activated there. This routine category can be recognized by the blue tab in the menu bar. Routines can be created and edited in the vehicle, on the central display. AI-generated routines : In the future, the goal is for the E-Class to fully automate routine tasks, if desired, with Artificial intelligence (AI). The vehicle's ability to learn and evolve with the customer will represent a new level of intelligence. In the first stage of expansion, Mercedes-Benz will offer AI-generated routines for the driver and the seating system (ventilation, heating, massage). Other interior systems are to be successively integrated and further routines made possible. Equally adaptive: in-app suggestions and "Magic Modules" Mercedes-Benz already uses AI as part of MBUX: the apps for navigation, radio and phone suggest actions. These are based on how likely an application is to be used and include the suggestion of a specific phone number or navigation destination. More than 20 additional functions – from ENERGIZING COMFORT to birthday reminders to suggestions for a to-do list – are offered automatically with the help of AI, if they are relevant to the particular customer. Internally, the developers refer to these as "Magic Modules." They are displayed on the zero-layer interface of MBUX. With the "Just Talk" function, the intelligent voice control can now be activated without the keyword "Hey Mercedes." When the function is activated, a red microphone symbol appears in the display to indicate that the vehicle is ready and waiting for commands such as "Navigate me home" or "Please turn on seat heating." Furthermore, with the voice control, several commands can now be linked by "and. The functions described represent visions of the future, some of which are not yet available and will depend on the respective vehicle model, the individual configuration and the particular market. back to top For more app variety The new E-Class under the magnifying glass: the in-car apps Third-party apps optimized for a better user experience

Popular apps such as TikTok and Zoom, among others1 Part of the optional Entertainment package, apps can be downloaded directly in the E-Class Until now, apps found their way into the car by being mirrored from the user's smartphone into the infotainment system through Apple Car Play or Android Auto, which allows some functions of the mobile device to be used on the central and passenger display while the car is moving. The software experts at Mercedes-Benz have developed a new compatibility layer that allows the installation of third-party apps. The new software architecture ensures apps will find their way into the vehicle much more quickly in the future. For example, the driver can use the vehicle's own selfie and video camera (optional) for the collaboration app Webex and the video conferencing app Zoom2. To avoid driver distraction, image transmission is not activated while driving. A new App Store has been integrated into the Mercedes me Store, with a gradually expanding portfolio of apps. In this way, the E-Class remains up-to-date and can be extensively personalized. The following apps are part of the portfolio at the launch of the new E-Class: TikTok

Angry Birds

Webex by Cisco cloud-based collaboration solutions

Zoom video conferencing

The entertainment portal ZYNC4 is also on board. On a user interface on the central and passenger displays (optional), it offers video streaming, on-demand content, interactive experiences, local video programs, sports, news and much more. More than 30 streaming services from well-known global, regional and local partners are already available, while further partners and channels are continually being integrated.

Front passenger can still see dynamic content on the screen

Free audio enjoyment without the use of headphones The front passenger can watch dynamic content such as streaming video on the display during a journey while the driver is protected from distraction. The camera-based system in the E-Class uses an advanced filtering concept to ensure the content on the screen is not visible to the driver while in motion. This has been verified in extensive trials with test subjects. In addition, the system allows free audio enjoyment of dynamic content without the need for headphones. The concept works in two stages: first, the seat occupancy recognition system registers whether the seat next to the driver is occupied. If this is the case, the touch surface of the display can be used via MBUX from the passenger seat while the vehicle is moving. If the front passenger seat is not occupied, the screen becomes a digital decorative feature for which the customer can choose various motifs like a starry sky, for example, i.e. the Mercedes-Benz pattern. The passenger display's dual light control (DLC) technology reduces the risk of the person behind the wheel being able to see dynamic content such as films peripherally. This privacy function developed by Mercedes-Benz can be switched on and off. Based on the content, the system can thus switch the visibility for the driver on or off. A camera (either in the driver's display or in the dashboard, depending on the equipment) also records the driver's eye movements. The intelligent system can detect whether the eyes are looking at the front passenger screen. This takes into account, for example, how the driver steers and how often and for how long they look over to the passenger side. If necessary, the system reduces the brightness of the passenger screen. The passenger can therefore continue to follow the graphic content while it is not visible to the person behind the wheel. This reduces the potential for distraction to a minimum. back to top With a new perspective The new E-Class under the magnifying glass: the cameras in the interior The E-Class interior is equipped with several cameras

With an optional selfie and video camera, photos and videos can be taken while the vehicle is at a standstill

The images can be used for conferences, for example The new selfie and video camera (part of the optional MBUX Superscreen) is located on top of the dashboard1. When the vehicle is stationary, the driver2 can participate in online video conferences via apps such as Webex, and take personal photos and videos that can be saved on a USB flash drive. Due to the wide-angle capture, areas of the interior including the front side windows and the panoramic sunroof, pending the equipment, allow for special images and films with a whole new perspective. The computing functions of previously separate domains take place in a single processor. Screens and the MBUX infotainment system thus share a new powerful central onboard computer. This form of networking improves performance and speed of data streams. Depending on the equipment, there are up to five cameras in the new E-Class. Here is an overview of the most important details about the cameras: Item Technology Used by Miscellaneous Mono driver camera (standard) Top centre of the instrument panel Infrared Driver recognition and

identification, passenger display blocking logic Infrared technology to allow recognition even in the dark Stereo driver camera (optional) In the 3D driver display Infrared As above, plus pre-adjustment of exterior mirrors, 3D driver display and enhanced ATTENTION ASSIST, passenger display blocking logic Alternative to the mono driver camera Gesture cameras (optional) Overhead control panel Infrared MBUX Interior Assistant One camera each for driver

and front passenger Selfie and video camera (optional) Top centre of the instrument panel RGB Apps (see chapter of the same name) To save images on separate USB stick Dash camera

(optional) Behind inside mirror RGB Augmented reality New technologies must always meet the legal requirements of the different markets, and must therefore be adapted accordingly. We are currently looking into the approval situation in this respect. At a later date, camera functions will also be possible for the front passenger. back to top Extensive wellness program ENERGIZING COMFORT: for inner serenity and physical fitness Soothing sounds, mobilizing massage, activating light - Mercedes-Benz offers a comprehensive wellness program with the variously configured ENERGIZING COMFORT that is part of the holistic well-being philosophy of Mercedes-Benz. The aim is to maintain the fitness of the driver and thus enhance road safety. Synced comfort systems in the vehicle can be experienced by touch input or voice command, and bundled into programs to create all-round experiences. At the same time, a matching atmosphere in the interior promotes well-being by means of music, light and animations – for example, invigorating in case of fatigue or relaxing in case of an elevated stress level. The ENERGIZING COMFORT range has been further developed for the new E-Class and includes The revised programs Freshness, Warmth, Vitality, Joy and Comfort,

the three ENERGIZING NATURE programs Forest Glade, Sound of the Sea and Summer Rain,

training and ENERGIZING tips In the Vitality program, ENERGIZING Seat Kinetics are now activated throughout and support the muscles with small changes to the inclination of the seat surface and backrest. The music of the ENERGIZING COMFORT programs has also been updated. Depending on the equipment level, the system in the E-Class now also uses Dolby® Surround 7.1. Depending on the vehicle's equipment, the massage with depth effect and the structure-borne sound transmission of the Burmester® 4D surround sound system are also integrated into the ENERGIZING comfort control. Low tones can be experienced even more intensively thanks to two tactile transducers in each of the front seats. back to top Virtual surround-sound, specially mixed for Mercedes-Benz The new E-Class: the sound systems Up to 21 loudspeakers including structure-borne sound transducers

Immersive sound with Dolby Atmos®

Music specially tuned to Mercedes-Benz passenger cars The standard Burmester® 4D surround sound system offers multi-dimensional surround-sound in the car. The 3D surround-sound is generated with the help of special Burmester® algorithms and two loudspeakers integrated into the roofline. Direct reproduction of the sound resonance in the seats adds another level to the three-dimensional listening experience – 4D sound inspired by the acoustic massage. Music becomes even more emotional due to this tangible component. For this purpose, two tactile transducers are integrated into the backrest of each front seat. In combination with the new sound visualization (see separate section), entertainment sound can now be experienced with three senses in a Mercedes-Benz for the first time. The MBUX Entertainment function, that allows streaming services to be operated via the central display, the steering wheel or the "Hey Mercedes" voice assistant, comes standard. Sound System Overview: Amplifier Speakers1 Burmester® 4D surround sound system 15 channels, 730 watts 21: Two front bass speakers in the front footwells

One midrange speaker per door

One tweeter in each front door and one in each rear door

Two surround speakers on the parcel shelf

One center-fill speaker in the middle of the dashboard

Two 3D speakers in the front roofline

Two exciters (tactile transducers) per seat in the backrest of the front seats

Two ear-level speakers in the driver's seat Dolby Atmos® and Spatial Audio The standard Burmester® 4D surround sound system with native integration of Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos® takes the audio experience to a new level. Individual instruments or voices in the studio mix can be positioned all around the listening area. This makes a new kind of sound animation possible: while conventional stereo systems usually have a left-right dynamic, Dolby Atmos® can use the entire space and create a 360-degree experience. Since the end of 2022, Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos® from Apple Music has been integrated into Mercedes-Benz passenger cars. Mercedes-Benz customers who have an Apple Music subscription2 therefore have access to an ever-growing selection of songs and albums available in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos®. With this new audio standard, the world's largest music label Universal Music Group (UMG) also enables its artists to base their song approval process on how the final mix sounds in a Mercedes-Benz. To this end, UMG has introduced the new "Approved in a Mercedes-Benz" seal as a "Gold" standard for the implementation of Dolby Atmos® in vehicles. For the signals and the Mercedes-Benz emergency call, one loudspeaker each is located on the dashboard. In order to use the online music service "Apple Music", a personal Mercedes me ID and agreement to the Mercedes me connect terms of use are required. A mobile data connection is also required. Customers can purchase the required data volume from a mobile network operator (MNO) via the Mercedes me portal, or use it via their smartphone data tariff by tethering. back to top Sound becomes visible The new E-Class under the magnifying glass: Sound Visualization Sound is interpreted visually on the light strip of the Active Ambient Lighting system

In-house development works with any source of entertainment sound

For the first time, the light strip takes the form of a continuous line in the cockpit For decades, it was only possible to experience music in a car through listening. With the current generation S-Class and the Burmester® 4D surround sound system, sounds have become tactile. Structure-born sound transducers in the seat backrests translate sounds into vibrations. Now, in the new E-Class, the acoustics can be experienced with a third sense: the active light strip at the top of the instrument panel and in the front door panels can be used to produce a visual interpretation of any content from any source of entertainment sound – music, movies, apps and more. For example, fast sequences of beats can cause rapid light changes, while flowing rhythms can create softly merging lighting moods. This in-house development by Mercedes-Benz is available in conjunction with Active Ambient Lighting. Software analyzes the audio signals based on the parameters of frequency (bass/mid-tones/treble tones) and direction (right/left). The visual representation is beat-synchronous, in other words with practically no time lag. Depending on the preferred color selected of the Active Ambient Lighting, the bass, mid tones and high tones are visualized locally in coordinated color tones and levels of brightness. To use the function, the customer only needs to activate the Sound Visualization button on the central display. When a telephone call is accepted, the playback and visual display of the music are automatically stopped. System prompts from the driver assistance systems1 naturally have a higher priority within the Active Ambient Lighting than the sound visualization function, and therefore temporarily overlay it. In the E-Class, the light strip in the cockpit takes the form of a continuous line for the first time and is no longer interrupted by the driver's display. In addition to the sound visualization, the functional scope of the Active Ambient Lighting is supplemented and expanded by further new features: Information from the parking assistant is visualized

The intersection start-off function of Active Brake Assist2, which provides additional safety when traversing intersections with cross traffic, can use Active Ambient Lighting to provide a visual warning, if necessary. The Mercedes-Benz driving assistance and safety systems are aids, and do not relieve the driver of their responsibility. The driver should follow the instructions in the Owner's Manual and the system limits described therein. Part of the optional Driving Assistance Plus package back to top Efficiently and quietly through the wind The new E-Class: aerodynamics and aeroacoustics Very good aerodynamics with a Cd figure from 0.23 and a frontal area A of 2.54 ft2

A great deal of detailed development work, with some innovations adopted from Mercedes-EQ models

Extensive measures against wind noise, measurement procure using almost 500 microphones With a Cd figure from 0.23, the new E-Class performs very well in its vehicle segment and matches the excellent value achieved by its predecessor at market launch. It is remarkable that this high level has been maintained with only a slight spread between the individual variants, because certain factors make aerodynamic performance more difficult such as the wide wheel portfolio from 18 to 21 inches as well as the rear-axle steering with additional steering arms and larger underbody cavities. At 2.54 ft2, the frontal area A of the new E-Class is slightly larger than that of its predecessor (2.51 ft2). Many computer simulations at an early stage increased the degree of maturity and allowed for fewer optimization loops in the wind tunnel. In close cooperation with their design colleagues, the aerodynamics team has specifically improved the E-Class in numerous areas. Some details such as wheels with cladding inserts were adopted from the famously efficient Mercedes-EQ models. The most important measures include: Optimized contours: even including the tires

Innovative sealing of the front section: for the first time with side-sealing of the hood and an aero-lip in the radiator grille

Wheels with claddings: so-called "aeroblinds"

Special spoilers ahead of the front and rear wheels

Flush, retractable door handles

Underbody: new materials (2-component main floor with molded-on sealing lips) and improved shape (ramp-shaped spoiler lips, aerodynamic cladding on suspension components) "Acoustic camera" and "acoustic holography" with almost 500 microphones When it comes to aeroacoustic development, Mercedes-Benz always takes a dual approach: on the one hand, as little noise as possible should be generated at the source, i.e. when the air flows around the outer skin of the vehicle with all its mounted parts. And on the other hand, the quality of the sealing and sound insulation help to ensure that unavoidable wind noises are hardly perceptible in the interior, or not perceptible as disturbing. During the early development phase, the engineering team began to configure the geometric dimensions of the A-pillar and the exterior mirrors, which are particularly relevant for noise generation, accordingly. Advanced development methods using flow simulations and noise measurements were combined when optimizing shapes: For the latter, a special microphone array was used in the acoustic wind tunnel. The extensive interior measurements are also called "acoustic holography". In this process, Mercedes-Benz uses 64 double microphones in the interior (hand array), which can locate problem areas in low-frequency ranges. Including the devices for outside measurements ("acoustic camera"), Mercedes-Benz uses almost 500 microphones. The high-frequency components of the wind noise were reduced by a variety of measures in the door seals, side windows and exterior mirrors. The structural rigidity of the doors was increased in the relevant areas. At very high driving speeds, this results in less wind noise. Cavities are foam-protected to improve the acoustic insulation in the body-in-white.This affects the structure of the cockpit cross-member and areas of the transmission tunnel and the A and C-pillars. In the panoramic sliding sunroof, many detailed improvements were made to the wind deflector and by adding side wind deflectors to the glass roof. The result is better noise comfort and reduced draughts. In the tilt position, the glass panel is lowered depending on the vehicle speed. This also ensures pleasant interior acoustics and reduces actual aerodynamic drag. back to top Comfort meets agility The new E-Class: the suspension AIRMATIC air suspension is available as an alternative to the steel suspension

AIRMATIC and rear-axle steering are combined in the Technology package The agile handling of the new E-Class is due largely to precise guidance of the front wheels by four control arms each. At the rear axle, an optimized multi-link independent rear suspension with five links ensures excellent wheel control and excellent straight-line stability. At both axles, the springs and dampers are combined in a single strut and are not involved in wheel guidance tasks, therefore the suspension responds with corresponding sensitivity. The front sub-frame and rear axle carrier decouple the suspension and body from vibrations and noise, and are part of the sophisticated comfort concept. The AIRMATIC air suspension system: level control included The new E-Class is available with the Technology package as an option. This includes the all-round AIRMATIC air suspension system with ADS+ continuously adjustable damping and rear-axle steering. The AIRMATIC suspension with air springs and adaptive ADS+ dampers responds very sensitively. The damping characteristics are controlled fully automatic for each individual wheel, and separately during rebound and compression. While driving, a sophisticated sensor system and algorithms set the dampers according to the quality of the road to ensure that, for example, driving over a bump with just one wheel is not transmitted to the entire axle and the interior. Another feature of AIRMATIC, called level control, keeps the ground clearance constant irrespective of the vehicle load, but also makes changes when needed. To reduce air resistance and thus fuel consumption, the vehicle level is automatically lowered by 0.6 inches from a speed of 74 mph in the COMFORT driving mode. At the same time the vehicle's center of gravity is lowered, which improves driving stability. Rear-axle steering: more agile and dynamic he new E-Class is especially agile and stable with the optional rear-axle steering and the accompanying, more direct steering ratio at the front axle. The steering angle at the rear axle is up to 4.5 degrees. In the E-Class models with 4MATIC, the turning circle is 36.5 feet instead of 39.4 feet. The driver also needs fewer turns of the steering wheel from lock to lock. With rear-axle steering, it is 2.2 instead of 2.4 turns (figure rounded for rear and all-wheel drive). At speeds below 37 mph, the rear wheels steer in the opposite direction to the front wheels – and by up to 4.5° against the front steering angle when parking. The wheelbase is therefore virtually shortened depending on the situation, making the vehicle more maneuverable, light-footed and agile. At speeds above 37 mph, the rear wheels steer up to 2.5° in the same direction as the front wheels This virtual increase in wheelbase has noticeable advantages: in the form of improved handling stability and safety at high speeds, during fast lane-changes or sudden evasive maneuvers. Moreover, considerably less steering input is required during dynamic maneuvers, e.g. when driving on country roads – and the vehicle responds to steering movements in a more sporty manner. This is supported by the integrated dynamic control function of ESP®. back to top All combustion engine models are mild hybrids The new E-Class: drive system Mild hybrids with ISG The combustion engines are four and six-cylinder units from the current modular Mercedes-Benz engine family FAME ( Fa mily of M odular E ngines). Accordingly, the engine range plays a major role in the flexibility of the international production network, with needs-based electrification. In addition to turbocharging, the petrol engine features intelligent support from an integrated starter-generator (ISG). They are therefore mild hybrids. The power of the electric motor is 22 hp and the boost torque to 148 lb-ft. The ISG uses a 48 volt on-board electrical system that ensures functions such as gliding, boosting or energy recovery, and makes significant fuel savings possible. The engines also start very rapidly and comfortably as a result, so that the start/stop function is almost as imperceptible to the driver as the transition from gliding with the engine switched off to strong acceleration under engine power. When idling, the intelligent interaction between the ISG and the combustion engine ensures outstandingly smooth running. Transmission: automatic as standard The 9G-TRONIC transmission has been further developed and is used in all E-Class models. The electric motor, power electronics and transmission cooler have now moved into or to the transmission. Previously required lines are eliminated, which offers advantages with regard to installation space and weight. In addition, the efficiency of the transmission has been increased. Amongst other things, the optimized interplay with the electric auxiliary oil pump reduces the delivery rate of the mechanical pump by 30 percent compared with the predecessor – good for efficiency. Furthermore, it uses a new generation of the fully integrated transmission control with multi-core processor and new design and connectivity technology. In addition to the increased computing power, the number of electric interfaces has been drastically reduced, and the weight of the transmission controls have been cut by 30 percent compared with the predecessor. The 4MATIC drive system of the all-wheel drive models has been further improved. Front axle drive allows higher torques to be transmitted, and ideal axle load distributions can be achieved for good driving dynamics. Moreover, this has a significant weight advantage compared to the corresponding component in the preceding series – a contribution to CO2 reduction. back to top Additional safety and situation-related support The new E-Class: the driving assistance systems Extensive standard equipment with many driving assistance systems, some of which have been further developed

Innovative systems such as the intersection start-off function relieve the driver's workload

High level of tangibility through assistance display in the driver's display The driving assistance systems1 with which the E-Class is equipped as standard include ATTENTION ASSIST, Active Brake Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Parking package with reversing camera and Speed Limit Assist. The status and activity of the driving assistance systems are shown as a full-screen view in the Assistance mode of the driver's display. ATTENTION ASSIST, in conjunction with the camera in the 3D driver display (optional extra), can detect signs of microsleep. If the driver's eyes are not focused on the road for several seconds, ATTENTION ASSIST can detect a distraction and warn the driver acoustically and visually. In addition, the Active Brake Assist and Active Lane Keeping Assist temporarily switch to a sensitive mode. If the driver still fails to turn his/her attention to the traffic situation, a continuous tone is played to enforce the warning. If the driver still fails to respond, the system will initiate an emergency stop by Active Emergency Stop Assist (see next page). The ATTENTION ASSIST distraction warning is active from 12 mph. The optional Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC relieves the driver by regulating the speed to match that of slower vehicles ahead. The desired safety distance can be set in several increments. In an easy-to-understand way, the Get Started app in MBUX explains how Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC works. With extended functionality: the Driving Assistance package The Driving Assistance Package is available as an optional extra. Components include Active Steering Assist, which assists with lane-centering. As previously on highways, the E-Class can now also start off automatically in traffic and on country roads after coming to a standstill. This is possible in a time window of 30 seconds when the hands are on the steering wheel. Another new feature: if Active Steering Assist is no longer available because the lane markings are not clearly visible, it signals this to the driver by vibrations in the steering wheel. Other features of this assistant include lane detection at low speeds additionally with 360° camera, very high availability and cornering performance on rural roads and improved lane centering on motorways. Depending on the situation, a driving position which is off the center of the lane can be used subtly shifting away from large vehicles in adjacent lanes. The other components of the Driving Assistance Plus package: The intersection start-off function ensures additional safety when traversing intersections with cross-traffic. If the driver still attempts to move off, an audio-visual collision warning is triggered. The vehicle is prevented from moving off by automatically applying the brake. The driver can cancel this at any time by fully pressing the accelerator pedal.

Active Lane Change Assist cooperatively assists the driver in changing to the adjacent lane. A lane change to the right or left is only assisted if the sensors detect that the adjacent lane is separated from the present lane by broken lane markings, and no other vehicles are detected in the relevant danger zone2.

Active Emergency Stop Assist brakes the vehicle to a standstill in its own lane if it recognizes that the driver is no longer responding to the traffic situation for a longer period. If the E-Class is travelling at less than 38 mph, the assistant warns following traffic with the hazard warning lights. In addition, the doors unlock when the vehicle is stationary and the assistant calls for assistance via Mercedes-Benz Emergency Call.

Active Brake Assist with cross-traffic function can use the onboard sensors installed in the vehicle to register whether there is a risk of collision with a vehicle ahead, crossing or oncoming traffic. If a collision is imminent, the system can warn the driver visually and audibly. If the driver's braking is too weak, it is also possible to support the driver by increasing the braking torque according to the situation and to initiate emergency braking if there is no reaction from the driver.

Evasive Steering Assist can assist the driver when seeking to avoid another road user detected by the system in a critical situation. In the new E-Class, the system not only recognizes stationary and crossing pedestrians, but now also takes account of pedestrians and vehicles alongside, as well as cyclists. The speed ranges up to 68 mph.

With speeds above 38 mph, Active Lane Keeping Assist uses a camera to detect when road markings or road edges are crossed, helping the driver to avoid leaving the driving lane unintentionally. If there is a risk of collision with detected road users in the adjacent lane, for example overtaking or oncoming vehicles, the system can also react with steering intervention and warnings.

Active Blind Spot Assist can give a visual warning – and if the indicators are operated, also an audible warning – of potential side collisions at speeds exceeding around 8 mph. If the driver ignores the warnings and still tries to change lanes, the system can take last-moment corrective action by one-sided braking intervention at speeds over 18 mph. When the vehicle is stationary, the exit warning function can warn against exiting because a vehicle (or even a bicycle) is passing within the critical area.

PRE-SAFE® PLUS can take action in the event of an imminent rear-end impact. The system warns the driver in the vehicle following behind by activating the rear hazard warning lights with increased frequency. In addition, the preventive PRE-SAFE® occupant protection measures, including the reversible belt tensioners, are triggered. If the vehicle is stationary, PRE-SAFE® PLUS locks the brakes. Reducing forward motion can significantly reduce the loads acting on occupants, including the risk of whiplash. Only a limited crumple zone is available in a side impact. PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side can move the affected front occupant away from the danger towards the middle of the vehicle even before the crash, as soon as the system detects that a side-on collision is immediately imminent. For this purpose, air chambers in the side bolsters of the front seat backrests inflate in fractions of a second. The Mercedes-Benz driving assistance and safety systems are aids, and do not relieve the driver of their responsibility. Please note the information in the Owner's Manual and the system limits which are described therein. In the USA and Canada, the automatic lane changing function provides additional convenience on certain freeways: If there is a slower vehicle ahead, the Mercedes can automatically change lanes and overtake. back to top Intelligently designed body and modern restraint systems The new E-Class: passive safety Numerous airbags and other restraint systems for many accident scenarios

PRE-SAFE® systems with precautionary protective measures available The safety concept of the E-Class is based on an intelligently designed body with a particularly rigid passenger cell and specifically deformable crash structures. The restraint systems, e.g. seat belts and airbags, are specifically adapted to this. In the event of an accident, they can be activated in a way that their protective effect for the occupants is adapted to the situation. With the aid of numerous numerical simulations, the safety experts at Mercedes-Benz have designed the vehicle structure for a high level of occupant protection. Taken the aspects of the vehicle configuration that are relevant in an accident into account, they not only considered the legal but also internal requirements and test criteria derived from real-life accident findings. Modern restraint systems: protection for all passengers In addition to driver and front passenger airbags, a knee airbag on the driver's side is also standard. It can protect the legs from contact with the steering column or instrument panel in a severe frontal crash. The standard window airbags can reduce the risk of head impact with the side window or penetrating objects. In the event of a serious side-on collision, the window airbag on the side of the impact extends from the A- to the C-pillar like a curtain over the front and rear side windows. If a rollover is detected, the window airbags can be activated on both sides. In addition to the head protection system, side airbags can also cover the thorax area in the event of a severe side impact – including on the outer rear seats (optional). The E-Class has child seat attachments as standard on the two outer seats in the second row. With two anchors each between the seat backrest and the seat cushion, corresponding child seats can be installed particularly quickly and securely. Top-tether attachment points on the rear of the rear seat backrests provide additional support. PRE-SAFE® system: precautionary protection The PRE-SAFE® preventive occupant protection system is standard in the E-Class as part of the Advanced package. This includes the known precautionary measures in the event of a recognized impending accident, including pre-conditioning of the hearing with PRE-SAFE® Sound. In conjunction with the Driving Assistance package, PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side forms a kind of virtual crumple zone on the vehicle sides. As there is only a limited crumple zone available in a severe side impact, PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side can move the affected driver or front passenger away from the danger towards the center of the vehicle even before the crash as soon as the system detects an impending side collision. For this purpose, air chambers in the side bolsters of the front seat backrest are inflated in fractions of a second. back to top Important building blocks on the way to sustainable mobility The new E-Class: a commitment to sustainability Neutral CO2 balance in production at the Sindelfingen plant

Holistic understanding of sustainability also includes supply chains Climate agreement As a stakeholder in the transport sector, Mercedes-Benz AG supports the Paris Climate Agreement and has made climate protection a core element of its business strategy. The ambition of the Mercedes-Benz Group is this: by 2039, the entire Mercedes-Benz new vehicle fleet is to have a neutral CO2 balance across all stages of the value chain - from the supply chain and the company's own production to use and disposal of the vehicles. Detailed 360° environmental check To be able to assess how environmentally compatible a vehicle is, Mercedes-Benz prepares life cycle assessments. Mercedes has published product-related environmental information according to the ISO 14021 standard since 2005 The "360° Environmental Check" documentation, verified by external experts, is based on a comprehensive life cycle assessment of the respective vehicle. Production with a neutral CO2 balance Since 2022, Mercedes-Benz has been producing with a neutral CO2 balance in all of its own plants worldwide. Including the Sindelfingen plant, where the E-Class is produced. The externally sourced electricity comes exclusively from renewable energies, and is therefore CO2-free. In addition, the company aims to increase the generation of renewable energy at its locations. Investments will be made in a further expansion of photovoltaics at the entire Sindelfingen location by the end of 2024. Another focus at the Sindelfingen location is on constantly reducing water consumption and the amount of waste produced. Decarburization of the supplier network In general, the supplier network is responsible for a considerable proportion of the value creation and is thus of crucial importance for the decarburization goals. A large proportion of the suppliers, who account for almost 90 per cent of the annual procurement volume, have signed an Ambition Letter. This declares their agreement to only supply parts produced in a CO2-neutral manner in the future. From 2039 at the latest, only production materials which have been produced as part of the eco-balance on a CO2-neutral basis at all value creation stages will be allowed through the Mercedes-Benz plant gates. A supplier declining to sign the Ambition Letter will not be eligible for new supply contracts. Resource-conserving materials Numerous E-Class components are made partly from resource-saving materials (recyclable and renewable raw materials). In the foam of the seats, certified recycled raw materials are used for the first time according to the "mass balance approach", and their properties do not differ from those of raw materials produced from crude oil. In this way, the need for fossil resources can be reduced while maintaining product quality. For more information about sustainability, please see the Sustainability Report published by Mercedes-Benz Group AG. back to top Highly flexible and digitized assembly system The new E-Class: production The new E-Class will be produced in Building 46 in Sindelfingen, together with the GLC

Production with a neutral CO2 balance

Further expansion of photovoltaics at the location The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class will be produced at the Sindelfingen location, in Building 46 together with the GLC. Like Factory 56, this has been modernized from the ground up and converted to the highly flexible and digitalized Mercedes-Benz assembly system. In addition to the E-Class, the CLS and the GLC, the fully electric EQS, all variants of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, the S-Class Guard and the Mercedes-AMG 4-door GT are also produced in Sindelfingen. The production start-up of the new E-Class at the Beijing plant (China) is also planned for the next few months. Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen plant in operation since 1915 The Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen plant has been in existence since 1915, and with a history stretching back over a hundred years, it is the center of excellence for the production of top-end luxury vehicles in the global production network. The location employs around 35,000 people and combines all areas related to vehicle production, as well as planning areas and central procurement and supplier management. Sindelfingen is also home to the corporate research, development and design departments of Mercedes-Benz Group AG. Neutral CO2 balance in production at the Sindelfingen plant Since 2022, Mercedes-Benz has been producing with a neutral CO2 balance in all of its own plants worldwide. The externally sourced electricity comes exclusively from renewable energies, and is therefore CO2-free. In addition, the company aims to increase the generation of renewable energy at its locations. Investments will be made in a further expansion of photovoltaics at the entire Sindelfingen location by the end of 2024. Another focus at the Sindelfingen location is on constantly reducing water consumption and the amount of waste produced. back to top Tradition with Ponton, "Tailfin" and "Stroke/8" The new E-Class: History Upper mid-range with high production volume and deep roots in the brand's history

Mercedes-Benz has referred to the model series as the E-Class since 1993.

Technical innovations and new design elements are common features Mercedes-Benz has produced more than 16 million upper mid-range vehicles since 1946. This makes the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and its direct predecessors the brand's best-selling model series. The heritage of the E-Class goes back to the very early days of the brand. At the beginning of the 20th century, the preceding companies from which Mercedes-Benz emerged brought corresponding vehicles to market. These are positioned below the luxury and prestige classes, but above the entry-level classes. They became an integral part of the model portfolio of Benz & Cie, Daimler-Motoren-Gesellschaft and, after the merger in 1926, Mercedes-Benz. In the model range of the newly created brand, the Mercedes-Benz 8/38 hp (W 02, from 1928 with the suffix Stuttgart 200) was one of the E-Class forerunners in 1926, as was the Mercedes-Benz 10/50 hp Stuttgart 260 (W 11) from 1928. In the 1930s, the innovative Mercedes-Benz 170 (W 15, 1931) with independent suspension was an important milestone in E-Class history. It was followed by the 200 (W 21, 1933) and 230 (W 143, 1936) models as well as the diesel version 260 D (W 138, 1936) - the world's first passenger car with a diesel engine. When production restarted after the Second World War, the model 170 V (W 136) originally introduced in 1936 went back into production, initially for use by rescue services, police, business and tradespeople. In 1947 the Sedan followed as the first post-war passenger car from Mercedes-Benz. The 180 model (W 120) of 1953 with self-supporting "Ponton" body introduced new technical as well as formal features. In 1961, the four-cylinder versions of the "Tailfin" series (W 110) followed. In 1968, the upper medium class of the "Stroke/8" series (W 114/115) signified the next major step. At the same time, with the arrival of the first coupé model, this marked a widening of the scope of available body variants. The succeeding 123 model series from 1976 proved even more successful. This was also produced in a wagon version – with which Mercedes-Benz set a new benchmark for the wagon car as a lifestyle and recreational vehicle ideal for families. The 124 model series produced from 1984 to 1995 bore the name E-Class for the first time from mid-1993. A four-seater cabriolet was added as a further body variant, and to this day this E-Class series has upheld a tradition as one of the most produced variants (2.74 million units across all body styles). The "twin-headlamp" face and innovative technology were the characteristic features of the 210 model series launched in 1995. The E-Class of model series 211 was launched in early 2002. The E-Class 212 (Sedan and Wagon) and 207 (Cabriolet and Coupé) model series followed in 2009. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class model series 213 had its debut in 2016, and from 2017 for the first time also as an All-Terrain. In addition, there are the coupés and cabriolets of the 238 model series. Mercedes-Benz 170 V, 170 S and 170 S-V (W 136 and W 191, 1947 to 1955) In July 1947, production of the Mercedes-Benz 170 V (W 136) began as the brand's first post-war passenger car. It was largely based on the pre-war model of the same name, of which 91,048 examples were produced making it the most frequently built Mercedes-Benz model before 1945. From the sedan with the 1.7-litre petrol engine, the engineers derived the 170 D diesel passenger car in 1949. At the same time, they complemented the model range with the more spacious and luxurious 170 S sedan. This was also available as a diesel version, the 170 DS (W 191), from 1952. In their day, with their spacious body, high level of ride comfort and dignified appeal, these models embodied attributes that remain the strengths of the E-Class. As the last development stage of the W 136 model series, Mercedes-Benz presented the 170 S-V and 170 S-D in 1953. The last vehicles left the production line in September 1955. "Ponton" sedans of the W 120/121 model series (1953 to 1962) The Mercedes-Benz 180 (W 180) opened a new era with its official presentation in September 1953. The self-supporting body construction marked a departure from the established convention of a chassis and separate body. The "pontoon" shape was also considered ultra-modern. It reduced air resistance and fuel consumption. The diesel version 180 D followed in 1954. The Mercedes-Benz 190 (W 121) was the third model to enter the range in 1956, and the 190 D made its debut in 1958. All in all, a "Ponton" four-cylinder model became the customer's choice on some 443,000 occasions. The technically and stylistically closely related "Ponton" six-cylinder models (W 180) were assigned to the luxury class. "Tailfin" sedans with four-cylinder engine (W 110, 1961 to 1968) Introduced in 1961, the upper mid-range generation was recognizable by the distinctive guiding fins on the rear wings. In later years, they gave the series the nickname "Tailfin". The name was also used for the luxury sedans (W 111) presented in 1959. These were the first passenger cars in the world with the safety body developed by Béla Barényi. The four-cylinder models took full advantage of the rigid passenger cell with crumple zones at the front and rear: the bodywork was largely identical to that of the luxury sedans. Only the front section was significantly shorter. The design also set standards in passive safety. The 190 and 190 D Sedan models became available first. In 1965, the 200 and 200 D followed with improved equipment and technology. With the 230 presented at the same time, a six-cylinder model complemented the product range for the first time. Until then, vehicles with six-cylinder engines had been classified in the luxury class. From 1963 onwards, a dual-circuit braking system with brake booster and front disc brakes further improved driving safety. From the mid-1960s, automatic transmission, power steering, electric windows, a steel sunroof and air conditioning were available as options - outstanding comfort features at the time. "Stroke/8" sedans (W 114/115, 1968 to 1976) The sedan presented at the beginning of 1968 became Mercedes-Benz to break the one million barrier, with more than 1.8 million units produced. With the semi-trailing arm rear suspension, the new vehicles marked a farewell from the swing axle used since 1931 and modified several times. The first to become available were the four-cylinder models 200, 220, 200 D and 220 D (W 115), along with the six-cylinder 230 and 250 models (W 114). The suffix "/8", which refers to the year of introduction 1968, in the model designation of these Mercedes-Benz passenger cars at the time, was used internally to distinguish them from the preceding models. This led to the popular nickname "Stroke/8". In 1972, the new top models 280 and 280 E completed the series. In 1974, the first five-cylinder diesel engine in a series-production passenger car made its world debut in the 240 D 3.0 - it was also the first ever five-cylinder engine in a passenger car. It developed 59 kW (80 hp) and once again demonstrated the potential of diesel technology in passenger cars. 1968: First coupés in the direct history of the E-Class. Sedan and Wagon models of the 123 model series (1976 to 1985) In January 1976 the new generation thrilled customers with an unprecedented variety of models. The first year already saw the introduction of the models 200, 230, 250, 280 and 280 E, as well as the 200 D, 220 D, 240 D and 300 D. In 1977 the Sedan was followed by a long-wheelbase Sedan and the Wagon. The S 123 was the first Mercedes-Benz wagon car produced in-house. Wagon car variants of preceding series were marketed by the brand but manufactured by independent coachbuilders. The five-door model was launched in September 1977. It was positioned as a family-friendly lifestyle and leisure car, and set standards in the segment. Mercedes-Benz avoided the term "Wagon" in its communication at the time, and called it a T-model. The "T" in the Wagon model's German designation as a "T-model" stands for "Tourism and Transport", serving to underline the dual role for this very versatile intermediate-class vehicle. In 1980 Mercedes-Benz also introduced a passenger car with a turbodiesel engine for the first time in Germany, as a Wagon (300 TD Turbodiesel). In the 123 model series, Mercedes-Benz made the ABS anti-lock braking system available for the first time in this vehicle class from 1980, and the driver's airbag from 1982. Some 2.7 million vehicles were built, of which almost 2.4 million were Sedans and around 200,000 Wagons. Model series 124 Sedan and Wagon models (1984 to 1996) The model series launched in 1984 was the first family of vehicles from Mercedes-Benz to bear the E-Class name, adopted in 1993. Systematic use of lightweight construction techniques and optimized aerodynamics reduced fuel consumption and led to improvements in performance. The innovative multi-link independent rear suspension ensured outstanding driving safety. From the autumn of 1986 on, all vehicles with a petrol engine were fitted as standard with an emission control system involving a closed-loop three-way catalytic converter. The Wagon model made its debut in September 1985, and the long-wheelbase sedans were also based on it. Mercedes-Benz also introduced 4MATIC all-wheel drive in the Sedan and Wagon models of the upper medium class. Presented in 1990, the 500 E was the first eight-cylinder model in the E-Class. In June 1993, the second model update of the 124 model series was presented under a new name: it was now called the E-Class family of vehicles, aligning it with the S-Class and C-Class. In 1990, Mercedes-Benz and AMG signed a cooperation agreement. This meant that for the first time, AMG models could be found in the dealer network's showrooms. From 1993, the corresponding high-performance car in the 124 model series was the E 60 AMG (280 kW/381 hp). 1991: First cabriolets in the direct E-Class history. Mercedes-Benz E-Class model series 210 (1995 to 2002) In 1995 the new Mercedes-Benz mid-series saw the world with double vision. For the first time, the E-Class now came with a choice of three design and equipment lines: CLASSIC, ELEGANCE and AVANTGARDE. Numerous technical highlights from the ETS electronic traction system to the belt force limiter became standard equipment. Other innovations such as a rain sensor or xenon headlamps were available as optional extras. The new E-Class was launched with the E 200, E 230, E 280, E 320 and the V8 models E 420 and E 50 AMG, as well as the diesel models E 220 Diesel, E 290 Turbodiesel and E 300 Diesel. Three further models joined the line-up over the ensuing years – among them the innovative E 220 CDI with common-rail direct injection in 1998 and the E 200 Compressor in 2000. The amazing amount of space offered by the Wagon model - the largest load capacity in its class - made it particularly impressive. From the autumn of 1999, all E-Class models came equipped with the Electronic Stability Program ESP®. Mercedes-Benz E-Class model series 211 (2002 to 2009) The new technical features here ranged from adaptive front airbags and two-stage belt force limiters to the bi-xenon headlamps with active light function and the sensor-controlled automatic climate control system. In 2004 Mercedes-Benz went on to launch the E 200 NGT, the most powerful series-production sedan with a natural-gas drive system. In 2005, three standard-specification E 320 CDI models set a long-distance speed record on the circuit at Laredo in Texas, driving 100,000 miles at an average speed of139.698 mph. In 2006 the Intelligent Light System, a new generation of adaptive headlamps, became exclusively available for the E-Class. These adapt themselves to the driving and weather situation, with a considerable safety improvement. At the same time the preventive occupant protection system PRE-SAFE® became standard equipment. In the same year the E 320 BlueTEC became the first passenger car in which Mercedes-Benz combined an oxidation catalytic converter with a particulate filter, NOx storage catalytic converter and an SCR catalytic converter. 2007 brought the E 350 CGI with a state-of-the-art direct petrol injection engine. Mercedes-Benz E-Class model series 212 (2009 to 2016) Innovative assistance systems, fuel consumption as much as 23 percent lower than that of its predecessor and a particularly distinctive design were the characteristics of this generation of the E-Class: it was the world's most aerodynamic sedan in its segment, with a drag coefficient of Cd = 0.25 A special long-wheelbase version of the E-Class, with 5.5. inches more legroom in the rear, was introduced in 2010 for the Chinese market. The E 300 BlueTEC HYBRID presented in 2010, the first diesel-hybrid passenger car from Mercedes-Benz, set new standards for environmentally compatible mobility. It entered the market in 2011, along with the E 400 HYBRID. An extensively updated range of E-Class models appeared in 2013, featuring a new design idiom, new efficient engines and Intelligent Drive, a package of eleven new or optimized assistance systems that combined safety and comfort. For the first time, the E-Class was available with two different front ends: the standard version and the ELEGANCE equipment line featured the traditional radiator grille with Mercedes star on the bonnet. The AVANTGARDE line characterized the sporty front section with central star. Mercedes-Benz E-Class model series 213 (2016 to 2023) As "the most intelligent business sedan", the E-Class 212 model series premiered in 2016. It was the tenth generation of the continuous E-Class tradition from 1947. It created creative highlights with a clear and at the same time emotional design, as well as a high-quality, exclusive interior. It also marked the world première of numerous technical innovations. Infotainment and control systems offered a new experience. Likewise exemplary: A completely newly developed diesel engine, combined with lightweight construction and top aerodynamic values, set efficiency standards in this segment. An optional new multi-chamber air suspension system additionally ensured outstanding ride quality with first-class driving dynamics. Innovations also included Active Lane Change Assist. Highlights of the optional driver assistance package included DISTRONIC Active Distance Assist as the next step on the road to autonomous driving, Active Brake Assist with cross-traffic function and Evasive Steering Assist. The highly innovative systems available on request also included the Remote Parking Pilot for parking from outside via smartphone app, the world's first fully integrated Car-to-X solution, PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side, PRE-SAFE® Sound, high-resolution MULTIBEAM LED headlamps and



