EVs Account For 25% Of California Car Sales So Far In 2023

It's no secret that the pace of electric vehicle adoption varies greatly from state to state, with California being the undisputed leader in this respect, as opposed to some midwestern and southern states where EV sales are among the lowest in the nation.

While EV adoption is on the rise nationwide, electric vehicle market share is far from being homogenous, as pointed out by BloombergNEF's latest research that takes a detailed look at the speed of adoption across all US states.

The paper reveals that the share of passenger electric vehicle sales in the US exceeded 7.5 percent in 2022 as major automakers including Tesla, GM, and Hyundai-Kia offered a wider selection of EVs. A total of 972,000 EVs were sold in the US last year, up from 652,000 the year before.