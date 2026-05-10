EVs Are Closing The Gap On Charging, Range And Price - So What Is Holding You Back From Buying One?

Carmakers have basically solved all problems that were keeping car buyers from buying an electric vehicle. We now have EVs that can go farther on a charge, charge almost as fast as filling up a tank, and are even cheaper than combustion equivalents. Unsurprisingly, EV adoption has reached the point of no return pretty much everywhere. However, the US is the outlier, with many car buyers still believing anti-EV propaganda. The modern EV revolution has started slowly, with ugly ducklings like the Nissan Leaf or Mitsubishi iMiEV. The first modern EV, the Tesla Model S, proved in 2012 that an electric car can look good, have better performance than gas vehicles, and even be aspirational. However, it was crazy expensive, which is why it couldn't change the landscape.



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