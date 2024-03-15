EVs Are Getting Cheaper To Buy But More Expensive To Keep Running And Insure

From waiting for weeks on a simple bumper job to outright coverage denial, electric cars are often faced with mounting problems when it comes to repairs and insurance.

Hertz recently had to part with its Model 3 rental fleet, citing not only its bad purchase timing and resulting rapid depreciation, but also repair costs and wait times that affect insurance premiums.

Some insurers often decide to total an electric vehicle altogether, as the cost of fixing it after an accident becomes prohibitively expensive compared to gas cars with similar damages.

According to Gartner's research, this trend of rising EV repair prices and insurance premiums is expected to keep over the next few years, even when electric cars hit production cost parity with gas vehicles.