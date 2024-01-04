EVs Are Invading The World Of Hot Wheels Influencing The Next Generation Of Buyers

Alternative fuels are not off the table yet. And if you think about Asimov's work, what about nuclear-powered cars? Wouldn't that be something? That's a story for another time, though. I've watched EVs slowly try to replace ICE-powered vehicles over multiple classes. It's happening with trucks, hypercars, motorcycles, and even racecars. And you can be sure Mattel has been paying close attention to the market, too. That explains the constant influx of EVs in the tiny world of Hot Wheels cars. As you'd expect, there's a decent combo of fantasy and licensed vehicles. Going through them all would be lengthy, as there are at least 50 castings. But I'll discuss some of the most exciting ones alongside some notable absentees.



