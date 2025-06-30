EVs Are Making Thousands Of People Sick

EVs are quieter, smoother and more refined than gas cars and, provided they’re showing plenty of available range miles, far more relaxing for the person behind the wheel. But it can be a different story for anyone riding shotgun or in the back, as evidenced by multiple social media posts from passengers asking if it’s normal to feel more carsick in the back of an electric car. According to scientists who spoke to The Guardian, those green-faced EV riders aren’t imagining it. Humans could very well find themselves experiencing motion sickness in an electric vehicle even when its full performance is not being deployed, despite having spent decades traveling in a combustion-powered car without an issue.



