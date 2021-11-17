EVs Become California's Biggest Export - Will GigaTexas Coming Online Change That?

California officially sold 1 million electric vehicles this month, according to the California Energy Commission (CEC) Chair David Hochschild. California is home to many EV automakers, including Tesla, the leading pure electric car manufacturer in the market today.

“We just hit this month a very significant milestone, reaching 1 million electric vehicles sold in California,” Hochschild said. “There are almost three dozen companies making EVs in the state, which are now its largest export,” said Hochschild during an event hosted by The Washington Post on Monday.