EVs Become The Fastest Selling Used Vehicles On The Market

Car inventories are at an all-time low, which makes people pay higher prices for vehicles new and used. It also makes the used-car market to become glowingly hot. A recent study by iSeeCars shows that Tesla Model Y and other EVs were the fastest-selling used cars in the U.S. last month.



It’s not uncommon to see older cars selling for more than their new price. In the case of electric vehicles, this has become the norm rather than the exception. But both new and used cars have become more expensive in the past month, a new study by iSeeCars has revealed. The analysis took into account 224,000 new and used cars sold in June 2022 and found out that both time to sell and prices have increased.



