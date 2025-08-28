EVs Can Cost Up To 50% More Than ICE Vehicles To Insure

One of the big selling points of EVs is lower ownership costs compared to their gas counterparts. Sure, they typically sell for 14% to 18% more than the average gas car. And, yeah, when parts break, they're generally 30% more expensive to repair (depending on who you ask). Oh, then there's the sky-high depreciation cost to factor in.

A new study shows that EV owners are also getting hosed on insurance costs, too.

Welcome back to Critical Materials, your daily roundup for all things electric and tech in the automotive space. Also on deck: the gasoline-only era of the Nissan GT-R is dead and we learn just how much electricity China's EV charging network uses. Let's jump in.