EVs Draw the Spotlight As Wear And Pollution Concerns For Tires Mount

New research shows that increased weight and neglected maintenance cause EVs to suffer more tyre defects than combustion-engined cars - but experts say faster tyre wear won't erase their overall climate advantage.

According to a report by analyst New Automotive, for every 1000 MOT tests on cars three to eight years old, about 26 EVs recorded tread below the legal limit, compared with 18 petrol cars.

Cuts reaching the cords were recorded in approximately 30 EV tests, compared with 14 petrol cars. The comparison covered 1.6 million EV tests and 17.9 million ICE car tests.