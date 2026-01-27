EVs Outsell ICE Vehicles In Europe For The First Time

You’ve probably read your fair share of sensational headlines bemoaning the downfall of EVs. I’m here to tell you that, on a global scale, it’s simply not true. A study published last week by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence shows electric cars grew in virtually all regions in 2025, except North America.

Worldwide, demand for cars without combustion engines surged 20 percent to 20.7 million units. The study confirms China remains the driving force, accounting for more than half of all electric cars sold last year: 12.9 million units (+17 percent year over year).