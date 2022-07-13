EVs Race Towards 1 Million Vehicles A Year In Sales Mark

After more than a decade, the plug-in electric car market in the US is entering some really noticeable volumes.

The Department of Energy’s (DOE) Vehicle Technologies Office highlights that as of April 2022, the cumulative number of passenger plug-in car sales reached 2.6 million. That's the number since December 2010, when the original Nissan LEAF and Chevrolet Volt entered the market, marking a new chapter for mainstream plug-ins.

Argonne National Laboratory's data indicates that it took nearly eight years to get into the first million, but the second million was achieved in just two and a half more years.

10 months later, an additional 0.6 million sales were noted, which means an average rate of over 0.7 million per year in the late 2021-early 2022 period.