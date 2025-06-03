EVs Should Last Longer Than ICE Cars But Are Showing Up In Junk Yards At Alarming Rates

When a new car model hits showrooms, you can assume an average of 10-15 years before it begins showing up in quantity at the big American self-service car graveyards (unless it's especially badly built and/or unable to retain resale value, e.g., early Hyundai Excel, Chrysler 200). The Nissan Leaf first hit our streets as a 2011 model, thus making it the first EV to be reasonably easy— or at least possible— to find at your local Ewe Pullet. Here's a quintet of first-generation Leafs (Leaves?) at a San Francisco Bay Area boneyard.



