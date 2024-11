Even though Tesla sales dropped 8.5% through the first nine months of the year, it still dominates the electric car market in California. And that's a big market. EVs made up 22% of all new cars sold in the state through September, and over half of them were Teslas.

California still leads the way for EV adoption in the U.S., sitting well above the national average for new EV market share. Overall EV market share in the U.S. was 6.8% as of May, according to Edmunds.