EVs Were ALREADY OVER-PRICED Before Tesla Dropped Its Drawers. Are They Now COMPLETELY PRICED-OUT Of Consideration For MOST PEOPLE? And HOW Soon Must They REACT?

There are a number of reasons why EV's aren't doing as well as the media wants you to think.



And the NUMBER ONE reason is easy.



THEY'RE TOO DAMN EXPENSIVE FOR MOST PEOPLE.



And yesterday Tesla proved the point more clearly than anyone. By dropping their prices a significant amount.



Today, the race was on to get one at the new price.



My son's best friend was ready to pull the trigger on a Kia EV6 today but when he read Auto Spies and saw the news, he reserved a Model Y last night instead.



NO DOUBT, this dropped a bomb on everyone, especially other EV manufacturers.



So our questions are, how SOON must they react and LOWER their prices and how CAN they lower them under the current model. They were ALREADY losing a ton of money.



Discuss...





