EVs Will Be CHEAPER They Said: Ford F-150 Lightning Pro Has Increase $20,000 Since Introduction

The F-150 Lightning comes in four distinct flavors, of which the work-oriented grade is dubbed Pro. The all-electric workhorse used to retail at $39,974 in the beginning. A few increases later, the MSRP has gone up once again. The build & price tool shows $59,974, plus the $1,895 freight charge, bringing the total to $61,869. Electric vehicles are traditionally more expensive than combustion equivalents due to their batteries, but increasing the starting price of an electric vehicle by almost 50 percent in such a short period of time is terrifying. $20,000 more than originally priced terrifying, that is, which shows that Dearborn’s favorite child has been too optimistic about the Lightning Pro.



