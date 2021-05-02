EX F1 Driver Romain Grosjean To Pass On High Speed Ovals In Indy Car Racing Because Of Safety

Most drivers headed to IndyCar from Europe might not know much about the series, but they know the Indy 500.

An event with so much prestige—it's a third of the "triple crown," alongside Le Mans and the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix. Because of this, it might seem surprising for a driver incoming to IndyCar to immediately rule it out of his racing program, but that's exactly what former Haas F1 driver Romain Grosjean has done out of respect for his family. His decision was influenced by the horrifying crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix that nearly cost him life, and has now made him exclude speedways from his 2021 contract with Dale Coyne Racing.


