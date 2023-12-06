EXCEPT For SPECIALTY Vehicles Like Jeeps, Pickups, And Exotics, If A Ride Isn’t Offered As An EV, Plug-in, Or Hybrid, Is an Ice Vehicle No Longer Part Of Your Consideration?

When it comes to jeeps, pickups, and exotics, there's something captivating about their unique characteristics. These vehicles cater to specific needs, such as off-road capabilities, heavy-duty hauling, or the sheer thrill of high-performance driving. While the transition to alternative fuel options is transforming the automotive industry, specialty rides often require the power and versatility provided by ICE engines.



But in light of the changing automotive landscape, we invite you to ponder the following question: Except for specialty vehicles like jeeps, pickups, and exotics, if a ride isn't offered as an EV, plug-in, or hybrid, does an ICE vehicle no longer factor into your consideration?



At this point are MOST new vehicles used as daily drivers just appliances to you? Share your thoughts with us!



And WHICH ones interest you the MOST, if you're in-market for a new driver?



In other words, is it all about the mileage, utility and practicality?





