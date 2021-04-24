EXCLUSIVE! 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Pickup SPIED On The STREETS For The FIRST Time!

Our ACE sleuth was up to his old tricks this week and he nabbed the first street shots of the all new 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup.



When we asked how did it look in person driving his response was it reminded him of the current Honda Ridgeline in size.



We're looking forward to testing it soon to give you our exclusive opinions. But we're pretty sure this will be a hit out of the gates for Hyundai.



What's YOUR call?






















































































































































