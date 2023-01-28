EXCLUSIVE! AS THE MARKET TURNS! Ford Lightning Info You Won't Read ANYWHERE ELSE. And If You're THINKING Of One, YOU NEED TO!

This is why you can always count on Auto Spies for bringing you the REAL INFO you want to know first.



And this is something you won't read on virtually ever other site. BECAUSE they're ALL in the tank with the auto companies.



So let's get to it...



If you've been thinking about a Ford Lightning pickup, this information is KEY to saving you A LOT of scratch.



And if you OWN one and are speculating you're gonna make bank reselling it because YOU got it for MRSP, you'd better sit down and take this like an adult.



Bottom line: Your window of opportunity has CLOSED.



As of this weeks major auctions, Lightnings aren't selliing for TEN over MSRP. Not FIVE over. And no longer even MSRP!



Ready? How about TEN THOUSAND UNDER MSRP?!



TEN G NOTES!.



If you've been researching you see dealers bragging they will sell them for MRSP. Well, the deals are coming and he is one of the first dealers saying they will even DISCOUNT the truck.













So tell us Spies...if the party is ALREADY OVER for the Lightning, what hope does GM have with the Silverado or the RAM Revolution?



Discuss...





