EXCLUSIVE! Is THIS A FIRST? Now, Even MANUFACTURER Websites POSTING 'MARKUP'S' PUBLICLY On Their Models?

So you know the drill. Dealers charge a 'market adjustment' markup on their cars, people complain and the manufacturer sends out the 'CANNED' response...We don't control dealer pricing but we frown upon the practice.



So they're in the clear because they're 'blameless' and there is nothing they can do.



Maybe not...



Check out what you'll see on Hyundai's own corporate website.



Even THEY are now including the 'MARKUP' in their final pricing.



In the case of this Palisade, $5,770.00.









We have a couple questions...



1. What is YOUR opinion of the manufacturers jumping on-board these practices?

2. WHAT would ELON say?





