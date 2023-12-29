EXCLUSIVE! KIA ALREADY DROPPING A HUGE REBATE On the EV9? A Bold Move or a Sign of Weakness in the Electric SUV Market?

In the rapidly evolving electric vehicle (EV) market, Kia has recently introduced a $3,750 rebate on its new EV9 right out of the gate. This move by the automaker raises questions about the reasons behind this incentive, particularly in light of lukewarm reviews and the current EV slowdown. Is Kia reacting to market pressures or is there a deeper strategic motive at play?



The EV market has experienced a hiccup in 2023, with global sales slowing down as the market adjusts to a new reality. This slowdown has affected various automakers, including Kia, and may have contributed to the lukewarm reception of the EV9. In a competitive market, any perceived weakness can be quickly exploited by competitors, and Kia's decision to offer a rebate may be seen as a sign of weakness or lack of confidence in the EV9.



However, it is also possible that Kia's rebate is a strategic move to maintain its market position and boost sales. The EV market is still in its early stages, and many consumers remain hesitant to make the switch from traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. By offering a rebate, Kia may be attempting to entice potential buyers who are on the fence about purchasing an EV.



Moreover, the rebate could be a way for Kia to differentiate itself from competitors in a crowded market. With more and more automakers entering the EV space, it is becoming increasingly important for companies to stand out and offer attractive incentives to consumers. The $3,750 rebate on the EV9 could be a way for Kia to make a statement and show that it is committed to the EV market.











It is also worth considering the broader context of the EV market, particularly in relation to government incentives and charging infrastructure. Biden’s broken promises of a huge, delightful charging infrastructure and the lack of charging facilities is a significant issue that may be contributing to the EV slowdown. In these cases, offering a rebate may not be enough to overcome consumer concerns about range anxiety and the availability of charging stations.



In conclusion, Kia's decision to offer a $3,750 rebate on the EV9 is a complex issue that cannot be attributed to a single factor. While the EV slowdown and lukewarm reviews may have played a role, it is also possible that the rebate is part of a larger strategic plan to maintain market position and boost sales.



What is your call on this move?





