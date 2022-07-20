EXCLUSIVE! SOLVE THE MYSTERY! Are SOME Ford Lightning's That Have Made It To California And Other States For Deliveries Being SHIPPED BACK To The Factory In Michigan?

Help us solve a mystery...



One of our readers reached out to us and asked if we had heard of this happening to any Lightning order hoiders...



They sent us this post from a buyer waiting for theirs that explains the situation:



“So I posted yesterday that my truck was at the Mira Loma California rail yard for over 3 weeks waiting to get sent to my dealer... My dealer got a hold of some people today at the ramp and they found it, they looked at notes, there's a hold on it from Ford and looks like it's getting shipped back to Michigan



What's going on??? I get it Ford doesn't want to botch this release but they should still be a little more transparent…”



So here are our questions...



1. Do you have an order on one and has it happened to you?

2. WHY would Ford ship one out and then have it shipped all the way back to Michigan?

3. Have you ever heard of ANY vehicle that has left the factory and shipped to the port that was SENT BACK BEFORE it was delivered to a customer?



Discuss...









