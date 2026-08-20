EXCLUSIVE SPOILER ALERT! WHO Made The BIGGEST Mistake Of 2026 SO FAR In The Auto Biz? Hint, Their Name Has The Letter ‘G’ In It.

Genesis just executed the stupidest move in its entire history. The brand that spent years carefully positioning itself as a refined alternative to the German establishment decided its long-awaited three-row flagship, the GV90, would launch exclusively as a pure electric vehicle. No hybrid. No high-output gasoline option. Just batteries. In 2026. When the market has made its preferences crystal clear.



This is not vision. This is arrogance mixed with tone-deaf product planning.



Virtually anyone who actually buys these vehicles wanted a more powerful, more capable hybrid three-row SUV that sits cleanly above the Hyundai Telluride and Kia Palisade. Genesis needed that vehicle more than anything else in its portfolio. A proper hybrid flagship would have given the brand genuine conquest potential and a clear step-up path for existing customers. Instead, they delivered an EV-only product and left the obvious gap unfilled. WHERE IS THE HYBRID? The silence is deafening.



The progressive left major auto media is already lapping this up exactly as they did with every previous Tesla EV competitor. The same outlets that breathlessly declared each new electric pretender the imminent killer of Tesla are now falling over themselves to praise the GV90 as a bold, necessary statement. They will write the same glowing first-drive pieces, the same “this changes everything” headlines, and the same moralizing lectures about the inevitable electric future. And just like every one of those earlier calls, they will be wrong again. Spectacularly, predictably wrong.



We love the interior. It is quiet, meticulously finished, and genuinely luxurious—the one area where Genesis still shows real competence. The exterior, however, is a disappointment, especially the face. What should have looked like a more athletic, six-pack version of a Rolls-Royce Cullinan instead appears soft and unresolved. Also, the profile looks a little too van-like for our taste. A flagship needs visual authority.



This one lacks it.This was supposed to be a home run at the exact moment Genesis needed one. Instead it is a self-inflicted wound. Will the EV sell? Of course it will move a few units on the novelty of its introduction. Early adopters and media darlings will take delivery. Then the real market will render its verdict. These vehicles will have zero staying power. Within months they will be trading at 40 percent discounts, residuals in free fall, just like so many other hyped EV competitors that the progressive press insisted would dominate.



Genesis had one clear assignment: deliver a superior three-row hybrid SUV that actually answers what buyers want. They ignored the assignment, chased the narrative preferred by activist media, and handed their competitors an open lane. That is not leadership. That is the biggest mistake of 2026 so far in the auto business—and the letter “G” is right there in the name.



Funny thing is most would have forgiven the design flaws we’ve pointed out IF there were a hybrid/gas option.



Spies, discuss.











