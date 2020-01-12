EXCLUSIVE SPY PHOTOS: THIS New 2021 Bronco Is SURPRISING In FEW Ways. One Is GOOD And The OTHER Is NOT.

I gotta tell you I was very excited when Ford announced the comeback of the Bronco and was impressed they were smart enough to understand how much the iconic name meant to the company and customers.



Enough to decide to widen it out and and turn Bronco into a brand.



So, out the door they show the Bronco and Bronco Sport. Good On them. We’ve predicted they will do an even larger version, an EV and other variants down the pike.



So I jumped and ordered a Bronco on launch day.



I’m thinking it will be a Cactus Grey Badlands but I’ll probably change my mind 10 times before the real order has to go in.



Now to the subject of today’s article focus. The Bronco SPORT.



I have to admit when I first saw it I said to myself this thing is a total pretender.



To my eye, it looks like an evolution of the second-gen Escape with kid of looked like a bar of soap. But people LOVED it. Especially, the hybrid.



But I thought when I finally saw it up close in person I would write it off and say my initial impressions were right.



So this afternoon, I got my first up close look and a seat in the 2021 Bronco Sport.



And I have to say I was pleasantly surprised. A FEW times.



First the GOOD surprise:



It’s MUCH nicer in person both inside and out. MUCH nicer than you would think. Look closely at the quality of the seat materials etc. WAY better than event the Explorer or any FCA or GM competitor.



Full 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Spy Shot Photo Gallery







When you’re in the drivers seat looking out of the windshield and hood it ‘feels’ like you’re driving the Big Boy Bronco. I loved it. Looking forward to driving it.







But with the good MUST come the bad…



I looked at the sticker which was $38k and change and I thought that’s a little high and optimistic. But THEN I saw the dreaded attempt by the dealer to add the stupid tax of FIVE GRAND.







On a Bronco Sport?



C’mon man!



Let us know your thoughts….













































