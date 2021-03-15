EXCLUSIVE! Sources Tell The Spies ELON MUSK Will Announce A Future Vehicle AS WELL When He Unveils The Coming Final CyberTruck Design

One of the things we love about Elon Musk is that he's his own person, unpredictable and is super high energy. He's the Donald Trump of the auto and tech world.



So we always have our ears to the ground to try to figure out what he's up to NEXT.



Well, our sources are claiming that when he shows the final CyberTruck design shortly, he will also show ANOTHER future vehicle.



Sources say he will pull a 'Rivian' and announce that CyberTruck will become a 'FAMILY' of vehicles and the next to show will be the RANGE ROVER KILLER. An SUV version of CyberTruck that will have tricks the Range Rover has never even thought about.



We also hear the CyberTruck family resemblance will be front and center on the upcoming SUV.



Here's a YouTube video that play around with the truck design and shows what an SUV could look like.



We love the idea and think it will be another game changer and HUGELY popular.



What's YOUR take Spies?









