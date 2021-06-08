EXCLUSIVE VIDEO! FIRST Real-Life Walkaround Of The 2021 3rd Generation Ford RAPTOR!

Agent001 submitted on 8/6/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:05:35 PM
You Are Not Going To Want To Miss This! We have the Redesigned 2021 Ford F-150 RAPTOR!Oxmoor Ford has this exclusive video of it and it is for sale for ONLY 90k.
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
— Agent001 (View Profile)
