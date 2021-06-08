EXCLUSIVE VIDEO! FIRST Real-Life Walkaround Of The 2021 3rd Generation Ford RAPTOR!

Agent001 submitted on 8/6/2021

You Are Not Going To Want To Miss This! We have the Redesigned 2021 Ford F-150 RAPTOR!

Oxmoor Ford has this exclusive video of it and it is for sale for ONLY 90k.






