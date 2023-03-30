EXCUSE ME, Do You Have Any GREY POUPON? Christiano Ronaldo MOBBED As He Takes Date To Dinner In $10m Bugatti.

In Madrid, a sighting of Cristiano Ronaldo driving an ultra-exclusive Bugatti Centodieci worth £8.8 million has caused a stir. Only 10 models of this luxurious car exist worldwide, making it an extremely rare sight on the roads.



As the Al-Nassr striker drove through the city where he spent nine years playing, fans mobbed him and chanted his name. They eagerly requested selfies as Ronaldo climbed back into his vehicle and drove off.



Accompanied by his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez, Ronaldo had visited a restaurant in the Spanish capital, providing a rare public appearance for his hyper car.







