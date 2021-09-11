EXPANDING AGAIN? Tesla Giga Texas Linked To More Land Purchases

Tesla Giga Texas might be getting bigger already before even starting Model Y production. Recent documents came to light hinting that Tesla has added more acres of land near the Gigafactory Texas complex.

According to property records from Travis County, Jared Birchall, who is closely associated with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, is now listed as the manager of Horse Ranch LLC. Birchall is the CEO of Neuralink and manages Musk’s family office. He also sits on the Board of the Musk Foundation.