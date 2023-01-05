EXPOSED! The Dark Truth About EVs - Are They Just Throw-Away Cars With ZERO Future Inherent Value?

We have to say we love our readers here at Auto Spies. The knowledge, the perspective and just the genuine love of the game.



Hopefully, you learn from us sometimes because we know we learn from you.



And here is an example.



I love reading the comments and I've been starting to see a perspective I had really never thought about with EVs.



To me, if I like something and it works for my situation I don't really care what powers it or what brand it is.



But as I read into the posts it seems that MANY think EVs are pretty much throw away cars. Appliances that will have no inherent value down the road.



So let's explore that line of thinking...



Electric vehicles (EVs) have been promoted as the future of transportation, with many claiming that they are more environmentally friendly and efficient than traditional gas-powered vehicles. However, a closer examination of the facts reveals that EVs are, in fact, throw-away cars that are not designed to last.



The first reason that EVs are throw-away cars is that they have a limited lifespan. The batteries used in EVs have a finite number of charging cycles, which means that they will eventually wear out and need to be replaced. This replacement can be costly, and the process of extracting and disposing of old batteries is harmful to the environment. In contrast, traditional gas-powered vehicles can last for decades with proper maintenance and can be rebuilt or restored to their original condition.



Another reason that EVs are throw-away cars is that they are not designed for repairs. Many EVs have sealed batteries and other components that cannot be repaired or replaced. This means that if a component fails, the entire car may need to be scrapped, which is a significant waste of resources. In contrast, traditional gas-powered vehicles have more accessible components that can be replaced or repaired, making them easier to maintain and more durable in the long run.



Finally, EVs are throw-away cars because they require expensive and specialized equipment for repairs and maintenance. The cost of specialized equipment and training required to maintain and repair EVs is prohibitively expensive for many small garages and mechanics, making it difficult for consumers to get their EVs serviced. This means that many EV owners are forced to rely on expensive dealership services, which are often overpriced and offer limited options.



The evidence suggests that EVs are throw-away cars that are not designed to last. The limited lifespan of their batteries, the difficulty of repairs and maintenance, and the high cost of specialized equipment required for servicing all contribute to making EVs more disposable than traditional gas-powered vehicles. While EVs may offer some advantages, it is important to recognize their limitations and work towards creating sustainable transportation options that are built to last.



Where do YOU fall in this discussion????









