EXPOSING THE INCOMPETENCE: A LOOK Back At The Cars The 'EXPERTS' Predicted Were 'TESLA KILLERS'. Are Their Insights EVER Right?

General Motors will unveil an all-electric concept car at the Detroit auto show Monday that has a 200-mile range and Tesla in its competitive crosshairs.



The Chevrolet Bolt could hit the market in 2017, people familiar with the plans confirm. The Bolt complements a lineup that already includes the Chevrolet Volt. The Bolt would be a pure electric-powered car, while the Volt is what GM terms "an extended-range electric," meaning it has a backup gas engine.



At that price point, Bolt will compete directly with the Tesla Model 3 (LOLOLOLOL), which will be the electric car makers' first car aimed at competing in the mass market. It isnot due for at least a couple more years.



And this was AFTER they predicted the VOLT was also a Tesla killer.



It is amazing to us how BAD their instincts are when it comes to understanding the industry THEY 'specialize' and report on.



Now, they're all over Lucid.



Which if history shows us will be the kiss of death.



Discuss...





Read Article