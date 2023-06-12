Early Adopter Parks His Rivian For Long Trips Because It Is Too Expensive To Operate

Agent009 submitted on 12/6/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:55:53 AM

Views : 384 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Early adopters had a good run. Fast charging was free or very cheap for a couple of years. But now, things are changing. With very few exceptions, gas has gotten cheaper. It might even enter a downtrend soon. Electricity dispensed by DC chargers has not. EV owners like this Rivian R1S customer must deal with the new reality and adapt. However, they still have a way to keep EV ownership costs low. Here's what happened.

Early adopters had a good run. Fast charging was free or very cheap for a couple of years. But now, things are changing. With very few exceptions, gas has gotten cheaper. It might even enter a downtrend soon. Electricity dispensed by DC chargers has not. EV owners like this Rivian R1S customer must deal with the new reality and adapt. However, they still have a way to keep EV ownership costs low. Here's what happened.


Read Article


Early Adopter Parks His Rivian For Long Trips Because It Is Too Expensive To Operate

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)