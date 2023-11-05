Earth Scientist Does The Math That No One Else Will And Determines 100% EV Use Will Add 200,000 Million Tons Of CO2 Annually

Transitioning all cars to electric vehicles (EVs) would reduce CO2 emissions, as EVs produce zero tailpipe emissions during operation. However, calculating the exact amount of CO2 that would be kept out of the atmosphere requires considering various factors such as the global vehicle fleet size, energy sources for electricity generation, CO2 emissions required for the production of EVs and their batteries, and the average emissions of conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

Let's consider a few key numbers and assumptions: