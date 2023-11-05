Earth Scientist Does The Math That No One Else Will And Determines 100% EV Use Will Add 200,000 Million Tons Of CO2 Annually

Agent009 submitted on 5/11/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:51:02 AM

Views : 540 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: noclimateemergency.substack.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Transitioning all cars to electric vehicles (EVs) would reduce CO2 emissions, as EVs produce zero tailpipe emissions during operation. However, calculating the exact amount of CO2 that would be kept out of the atmosphere requires considering various factors such as the global vehicle fleet size, energy sources for electricity generation, CO2 emissions required for the production of EVs and their batteries, and the average emissions of conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.
 
Let's consider a few key numbers and assumptions:


Read Article


Earth Scientist Does The Math That No One Else Will And Determines 100% EV Use Will Add 200,000 Million Tons Of CO2 Annually

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)