Earthquake Ravaged Turkey Refuses Elon Musk's Starlink Assistance Claiming They Don't Need The Internet

Turkey is still reeling from the effects of a 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck in the southeastern Turkish city of Gaziantep. The earthquake claimed many lives, with recent estimates pointing to over 5,000 killed in Turkey and Syria. The World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the death toll from the earthquake could increase eightfold.

As the international community pitched in to help Turkey in its recovery efforts, Asst. Professor of Radiology at Yale Mehmet Emin Adin asked Elon Musk on Twitter if Starlink could help the country keep its connectivity active. Adin added that due to the earthquake, “severe communication shortages” were happening in the country.

Musk responded to the request, stating that SpaceX can send Starlink kits to the country as soon as the Turkish government approves their use. The SpaceX CEO also clarified that so far, Starlink is not approved by the Turkish government yet.

