Easter Egg Hunt vs. Easter Car Hunt: One Went Terribly Wrong!

While families gathered in churches or children hunted for colorful Easter eggs across America this Sunday morning, a chaotic scene unfolded in New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen.



Early Easter morning, a crew of car thieves targeted the underground garage of the SKY luxury apartment building, attempting to steal several high-end vehicles. The botched operation quickly turned disastrous.

A McLaren supercar ended up smashed on the sidewalk, its sleek body crumpled from the failed escape. A Range Rover became trapped beneath a malfunctioning garage door, left mangled and immobile. Several other luxury cars were left damaged and scattered in the chaotic aftermath.



The audacious heist, which occurred while most New Yorkers were still asleep or preparing for Easter celebrations, highlighted the brazen nature of vehicle theft in the city. Police are investigating the incident, but no arrests have been reported yet.



This Easter Sunday contrast couldn’t be starker: peaceful holiday traditions in homes and churches versus the gritty reality of crime in one of Manhattan’s upscale neighborhoods. Luxury living beneath the SKY apparently offers no protection from those determined to drive away with someone else’s dream car.



Wishing all of our readers who celebrate a very Happy Easter!













Car thieves in NYC spent early Easter morning trying to steal high-end vehicles from a garage beneath the SKY luxury apartment building.



A McLaren was smashed on a sidewalk, a Range Rover trapped under a garage door and damaged cars scattered across Hell’s Kitchen.



That’s… pic.twitter.com/meCFD26faL — Paul A. Szypula ???? (@Bubblebathgirl) April 5, 2026



