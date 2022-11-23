Ebay Begins Banning Car Tuners From Market

It's no secret that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is cracking down on tuners. The regulatory body has essentially declared war on companies who manufacture and sell "emission defeat devices," and its enforcement is enough to scare just about anybody into compliance, including eBay. That being said, if you're looking to pick up a new "off-road only" performance part, eBay likely won't be your go-to website for much longer. The e-commerce giant has quietly banned the sale of emission defeat devices in many forms, including handheld tuners, test pipes, oxygen sensor spacers, or other products designed to improve the performance of a car while also defeating certain emission controls.



