Eco-Activists Force Museum Prices Upward After Damaging Art Works For The Environment

Surprising no one, the final bill for the recent attacks by eco-activists will eventually be picked up by the likes of you and me. In light of yet another incident involving a priceless Andy Warhol art work, a BMW M1 Art Car, Italy will be seeking extra protection measures.



In recent months, various activist groups have been engaging in something they like to call nonviolent civil disobedience acts, targeting artworks on display and vandalizing them to get attention. Whether these artworks are paintings, sculptures or cars doesn’t even matter, since the goal is to do something outrageous to get attention and, once attention is obtained, to ask for urgent action to tackle the issue of climate change.



Read Article