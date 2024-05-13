Eco-Terrorists Injure 21 Police Officers At Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory Protest

Tesla Inc. faced further protests at its factory in Germany, where activists are trying to stop an expansion of the electric-car maker’s facilities that would require razing part of the surrounding forest.

Demonstrations are expected to continue through the weekend, after at least 16 people were arrested Friday following actions including breaking into an airfield and damaging new Tesla vehicles and blocking a state road by the factory, the police for the state of Brandenburg said in a statement.

Several people were injured, including 21 police officers, according to the release.