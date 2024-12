Brazilian ports have been clogged this year with upwards of 70,000 unsold Chinese EVs, in a sign of how hard it’s becoming for China’s automakers to keep up their robust growth.

Companies such as BYD Co. and Great Wall Motor Co. have global ambitions, and Brazil has become a crucial proving ground with many other large economies turning toward protectionism. The country is the world’s sixth-biggest auto market and success there may boost prospects across the region.