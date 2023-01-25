Economic Uncertainty And Rampant Inflation Forces Buyers Away From Leases

US car-buyers, it seems, don't want to lease vehicles anymore.

Leases made up 31% of the auto market in January 2020, and just 17% last July, according to a new auto study from consumer credit reporting agency TransUnion.

Of 3.8 million consumers who ended a vehicle lease between July 2021 and June 2022, only 25% of consumers chose to lease again, according to TransUnion. That's a 40% decline from January 2020. 

Instead, these drivers opted to finance a new car purchase or purchase a vehicle without financing, even though the former meant an increase in their monthly payment.



