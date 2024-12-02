Economist Argues That Cheap Chinese EVs Are A National Security Risk

An economist is suggesting that cheap Chinese electric vehicles be kept out of the United States automotive market due to a “security risk,” which is an eerily similar situation that Tesla was put in a few years back in China.



“I think we should try and keep them out,” Heritage Foundation economist Diana Furchtgott-Roth said, according to Fox News.



Interestingly, a similar narrative was spread through China, starting several years ago. Tesla vehicles were looked at as potential spy devices for the U.S. government, and government employees were discouraged from owning them.





