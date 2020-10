The passing of Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen yesterday at the age of 65 was a heavy blow to the Street Machine team, and no doubt to many of you reading this. Van Halen’s scorching but fun-loving approach to rock ’n’ roll was the perfect accompaniment to those of us who grew up around hot cars in the late 70s and 1980s. When Van Halen released its debut album in 1978, they introduced a new era in hard rock and were on their way to being the biggest band in the world.



