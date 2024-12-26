Editorial Claims Vouchers Put Dangerous E-Bikes In The Hands Of Low Income Riders

In what couldn’t have been more on-the-nose timing, a group of local California newspapers published an editorial on Christmas Eve calling for the end of a generous $2,000 voucher program intended to help low-income Californians afford electric bicycles for transportation.

The editorial was provided by the Southern California News Group, a collection of California newspapers owned by the hedge fund Alden Global Capital.



In it, the writers air a number of grievances against the program, which recently closed its first round of applications intended to provide around 1,500 e-bike vouchers of between US $1,750 to $2,000 each. The vouchers can be used to offset the price of electric bicycles and associated gear such as protective equipment, locks, etc.