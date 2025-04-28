Edmunds Cybertruck Saddled With $58,000 Repair Bill Sells For Only $8,000

This is the world's cheapest Tesla Cybertruck. The vehicle has just been sold to Copart after it was slapped with a repair bill of around $58,000. The Cybertruck had been hit while parked and totaled. The owners had to go through trials and tribulations with the electric truck right from the start, months before the crash. Fixing a Tesla Cybertruck is definitely not a walk in the park. The used parts market is close to zero, and Tesla has no body panels or parts in stock while it is busy building the vehicles. If you remember well, it was the same with the first totaled Cybertruck about a year ago. A car rebuild expert and YouTuber purchased the EV that had been T-boned by a Ford and had no sources to procure the necessary parts.



Back then, Kyle Wade and his team also had to struggle to figure out how the electronics of the Cybertruck worked. It was still brand new at the time and terribly hard to decode. From driving at only 4 mph and the "Calibration aborted" message showing up on the dashboard, he had quite a headache to deal with.



