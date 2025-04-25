Edmunds Owned Cybertruck Involved In Minor Fender Bender With An Eye Watering Repair Bill

A compact car crashed into a parked Tesla Cybertruck, messing with the electric truck’s rear suspension. The experience of trying to repair the truck was so complicated and costly that it ended up as a salvage.

The Cybertruck introduces several innovations, including its partially 48-volt electronic architecture, drive-by-wire steering, and stainless steel exterior.
 
However, innovations in the auto industry often come with higher or unpredictable repair costs.
Edmunds found out the hard way.
 
The publication bought a Cybertruck last year for long-term testing, but they disclosed this week that the truck was involved in an accident in December.


