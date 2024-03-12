Edmunds Unloads It's Fisker Ocean EV After Losing 80% Of It's Value In Just 11 Months - Should It Go Directly To The Crusher?

In January 2024, we paid $69,012 for a brand-new Fisker Ocean Extreme. And from the moment we got the key — not keys, more on that later — the issues started. On the way home from picking up the Ocean, I got the first of what would be many, many warning lights. Things only got worse from there. Just three months into ownership, amid rumors of Fisker Inc. going under, the SUV lost about 69% of its value and a software update that was supposed to solve many of the initial software issues instead introduced some new ones. Fast-forward to today, and Fisker has officially closed its doors, leaving owners scrambling to figure out how to service the existing vehicles and keep them operable.



